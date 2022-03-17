Theatr Clwyd to Receive £22m in Capital Funding to Support Redevelopment of the Theatre

Theatr Clwyd has today confirmed it will receive up to £22m from the Welsh Government in additional capital funding to support the ambitious redevelopment of the theatre. The transformative redevelopment will deliver a much-improved visitor experience and enhanced income-generating facilities within a greener, more efficient, and welcoming building.

Attracting over 200,000 paying visitors annually, Theatr Clwyd is the biggest producing theatre in Wales, known for world class theatre productions and having a significant social, cultural and economic impact in North-East Wales. This redevelopment will allow Theatr Clwyd to continue to produce world-class art that can thrive and ensure that social action is rooted for generations to come.

Theatr Clwyd's Executive Director, Liam Evans-Ford, and Artistic Director, Tamara Harvey, are working with Flintshire County Council, Arts Council of Wales and acclaimed architects Haworth Tompkins on the redevelopment.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: "Theatr Clwyd has an international and national reputation for excellence and is a key part of Wales' cultural infrastructure. Through its innovative services and partnerships Theatr Clwyd brings considerable social, cultural and economic benefits to Wales, particularly the local communities in north east Wales. We look forward to working with the team on delivering such an exciting and innovate project."

With an industry-leading zero carbon target and dedicated theatre-making, learning, family and wellbeing spaces, including on-site scenic construction for the first time, the project will be an exemplar of 21st century cultural space.

Liam Evans-Ford, Executive Director at Theatr Clwyd, said: "The confirmation of Welsh Government's investment towards the essential redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd, alongside the previously confirmed investment from Flintshire County Council and the Arts Council of Wales, is a significant statement about how the arts, and its social and economic impact, is viewed in Wales, a nation fast becoming one of the best in the world at supporting its cultural sectors. This funding will unlock further private investment and enable us to deliver something that our local communities, our theatre makers, our audiences, our region, and our nation can be proud of, a world class producing theatre in North Wales that will now have facilities to match the standard of work on our stages."

Flintshire County Council's Chief Executive, Neal Cockerton, said: This is a really welcome announcement by Welsh Government and will allow us and the Theatr to move forward with its exciting plans for refurbishment and development. This is a dynamic period in the theatre's history - the future is looking bright with the theatre continuing as a vital and vibrant arts centre at the heart of our community.

Minister for North Wales, Lesley Griffiths, said: "Investing in our theatres and committing to Theatr Clwyd is an important element of our Programme for Government. This announcement today recognises Theatr Clwyd's high standing and cultural significance not only in North Wales itself but further afield too. It is a valuable asset to the region."

Phil George, Chair, Arts Council of Wales, said: "This crucial investment from Welsh Government recognises the impact of the arts in community life, in the wellbeing of citizens and in economic development. Theatr Clwyd richly demonstrates that impact through its high-quality and eye-catching productions, its community outreach and its work in areas like Arts and Dementia and youth justice. This redevelopment will further energise all that work and be a major benefit to the people of north-east Wales. The Arts Council of Wales is proud to support it."

Throughout the building work Theatr Clwyd will remain open with work expected to be completed by 2024.

For more information visit: https://www.theatrclwyd.com/