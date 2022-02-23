Theatr Clwyd To Run William Aston Hall In Partnership With Glyndŵr University

Theatr Clwyd and Glyndŵr University today announce that they are working in a new partnership to save the future of Wrexham's William Aston Hall. Together they will protect the vital arts venue as a community asset, ensuring that the people of Wrexham and North Wales have access to the best in Welsh, UK and international entertainment.

This partnership offers a fresh start to the venue, bringing the theatrical expertise of Wales' biggest producing theatre together with the innovation of Glyndŵr University, to ensure that the hall thrives into the future.

Over 2022 Theatr Clwyd will be running a limited programme before a full roster of events returns in 2023.

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd's Executive Director said, "We're excited to be working together in partnership with Glyndŵr University to inject new life into this vital venue for both Wrexham and North Wales. We are building for the long-term and while we won't be offering a full programme of events until 2023, we will make sure that this partnership and the work we present delivers for our communities in Wrexham and beyond and strengthens Wrexham's City of Culture bid, but also the broader North Wales arts scene."

Lynda Powell, Wrexham Glyndŵr University's Executive Director of Operations said, "Following a robust tender exercise, the university is delighted to announce Theatr Clwyd as the new operator of the William Aston Hall. A new lease agreement will be signed by April 1 and this will enable us to enhance and expand the events programme within William Aston Hall as well as provide opportunities for our students, who will benefit from Theatr Clwyd's industry knowledge. William Aston Hall is a key part of our university and we can't wait to see what 2023 brings."

More information about this partnership will be released over the coming months.