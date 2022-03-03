Theatr Clwyd Announces World Premiere Of New Musical THE FAMOUS FIVE

Artistic Director of Theatr Clwyd, Tamara Harvey and Executive Director, Liam Evans-Ford today announce the world première production of brand-new musical The Famous Five in a co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre will open at Theatr Clwyd on 29 September with previews from 23 September.

Based on Enid Blyton's multi-million-selling novels, Tamara Harvey directs this brand-new musical written by Elinor Cook, with music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson. Lucy Osborne designs with choreography by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster, musical supervision by David White and Benjamin Holder, musical direction by Katherine Rockhill, orchestrations by Theo Jamieson, lighting by Johanna Town and video design by Ash Woodward.

Tamara Harvey said today "I loved Enid Blyton's stories when I was a kid - the magical worlds she created and the daring adventures she and her characters took me on - and so it's a huge privilege to have the chance to bring The Famous Five to life on stage. Elinor and Theo have perfectly captured the spirit of the books, whilst also bringing their own wit and sense of mischief to this brand new musical. Blyton's work has inspired millions of readers for generations. Together with Chichester Festival Theatre and our team of brilliant creatives, I can't wait to share the joy of this new Famous Five adventure with audiences in North Wales and Chichester."

When George and her dog Timmy find out that her cousins Julian, Anne and Dick are coming to stay, they're pretty sure the whole summer is ruined. But out in the bay lies Kirrin Island and a ruined castle filled with mysteries to solve. Together they embark on a daring mission with the future of the planet at stake - a mission that might just be the making of the Famous Five...

Based on Enid Blyton's multi-million-selling novels, this new musical by the award-winning Elinor Cook, with music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson, is an exciting and heart-warming treat.

Directed by Olivier award-winning Tamara Harvey (Home, I'm Darling).

The production is sponsored at Chichester by Henry Adams.

Enid Blyton and The Famous Five are registered trademarks of Hodder & Stoughton Limited