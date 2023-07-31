The Barn Theatre in Cirencester Extends ONCE THE MUSICAL

Performances will run through 19 August.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 3 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester Extends ONCE THE MUSICAL

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced that their reimagined production of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once has extended its run at the Cotswold theatre until 19th August. The production forms part of the Barn Theatre’s fifth anniversary season.

Based on the critically acclaimed movie of the same name (written and directed by John Carney), Once features music and lyrics by the Academy award-winning team of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, including the Academy Award-winning song Falling Slowly, and a Tony award-winning book by Enda Walsh.

Set in Dublin, the musical follows the unforgettable story of an Irish street musician and a funny Czech woman, drawn together by their shared love of music. Sarah Moss (The Mousetrap – West End, Mad House – West End) plays the role of Girl alongside Tomas Wolstenholme (The Choir of Man – NCL, Once - West End/International Tour) as Guy.

Alongside Moss and Wolstenholme in the cast are Amy Bastani (Zorro The Musical – Charing Cross Theatre, London & Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester) as Reza/Ex-Girlfriend, Toby Bradford (The Stand Up Sketch Show – ITV2) as Da/Bank Manager, Fiona Bruce (Coronation Street - ITV) as Baruska, Theo Diedrick (The True Adventures of Marion and Robin Hood – The Barn Theatre) as Eamon/Emcee, Thomas Fabian Parrish (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Svec and David Shute (The Choir of Man – Adelaide Fringe, Avalon Theatre, Niagra Falls, Coventry, Edinburgh, NCL) as Billy.

Wolstenholme understudied the role of Guy whilst on the international tour and Bruce has previously played the role of Baruska in the original West End production.

The production’s musical director Alex Turney will take over the role of Andrej from 14th August, taking over the role from Harry Curley (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse). Turney previously appeared in the Original West End Cast of the musical.

The new production sees Dominic Shaw (Silk Road – Trafalgar Studios, Kinky Boots - NCL) return to direct and choreograph, having previously directed the theatre’s inaugural production of The Secret Garden, with a creative team that also includes Alex Turney (Frankies Guys – UK Tour) as Musical Director, Sophia Pardon (Head Over Heels – Hope Mill Theatre, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying – Southwark Playhouse) as Set & Costume Designer, Nicholas Newman as Sound Designer and James Smith as Lighting Designer.

Tickets now on sale at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
New Christmas Spectacular WISMAS Will Move To Central London Photo
New Christmas Spectacular WISMAS Will Move To Central London

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure – a new, original story from the creative minds behind Secret Cinema – will now be brought to life at London's Old Bauble Factory, underneath Waterloo station this winter, for a strictly limited season.

2
Sheffield Theatres Reveals The Cast and Creative Team For World Premiere of WE COULD ALL B Photo
Sheffield Theatres Reveals The Cast and Creative Team For World Premiere of WE COULD ALL BE PERFECT

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast and creative team for We Could All Be Perfect: the debut play by Doncaster writer and actor Hannah Morley, commissioned, developed and produced by Sheffield Theatres and performed in its intimate and flexible Playhouse.

3
Review: RUBBISH ROMEO AND JULIET, Liverpool Theatre Festival Photo
Review: RUBBISH ROMEO AND JULIET, Liverpool Theatre Festival

Ahead of its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Rubbish Romeo and Juliet took to the stage at the Liverpool Theatre Festival for one hour of hilarious fun, which had both adults and children alike cheering for more.

4
Christmas Comes to Dreamland Margate This December Photo
Christmas Comes to Dreamland Margate This December

Christmas is coming to Dreamland Margate this December with a host of special events for all of the family at the iconic seaside venue from Friday 15th - Friday 22nd December 2023 with free entry for everyone.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sphere of Light
The Festival Theatre at Hever Castle (8/04-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TRAIN LORD
theSpaceUK @ Niddry Street (8/04-8/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Belgrade Theatre (10/02-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You