The Barn Theatre in Cirencester Extends ONCE THE MUSICAL

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced that their reimagined production of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once has extended its run at the Cotswold theatre until 19th August. The production forms part of the Barn Theatre’s fifth anniversary season.

Based on the critically acclaimed movie of the same name (written and directed by John Carney), Once features music and lyrics by the Academy award-winning team of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, including the Academy Award-winning song Falling Slowly, and a Tony award-winning book by Enda Walsh.

Set in Dublin, the musical follows the unforgettable story of an Irish street musician and a funny Czech woman, drawn together by their shared love of music. Sarah Moss (The Mousetrap – West End, Mad House – West End) plays the role of Girl alongside Tomas Wolstenholme (The Choir of Man – NCL, Once - West End/International Tour) as Guy.

Alongside Moss and Wolstenholme in the cast are Amy Bastani (Zorro The Musical – Charing Cross Theatre, London & Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester) as Reza/Ex-Girlfriend, Toby Bradford (The Stand Up Sketch Show – ITV2) as Da/Bank Manager, Fiona Bruce (Coronation Street - ITV) as Baruska, Theo Diedrick (The True Adventures of Marion and Robin Hood – The Barn Theatre) as Eamon/Emcee, Thomas Fabian Parrish (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Svec and David Shute (The Choir of Man – Adelaide Fringe, Avalon Theatre, Niagra Falls, Coventry, Edinburgh, NCL) as Billy.

Wolstenholme understudied the role of Guy whilst on the international tour and Bruce has previously played the role of Baruska in the original West End production.

The production’s musical director Alex Turney will take over the role of Andrej from 14th August, taking over the role from Harry Curley (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse). Turney previously appeared in the Original West End Cast of the musical.

The new production sees Dominic Shaw (Silk Road – Trafalgar Studios, Kinky Boots - NCL) return to direct and choreograph, having previously directed the theatre’s inaugural production of The Secret Garden, with a creative team that also includes Alex Turney (Frankies Guys – UK Tour) as Musical Director, Sophia Pardon (Head Over Heels – Hope Mill Theatre, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying – Southwark Playhouse) as Set & Costume Designer, Nicholas Newman as Sound Designer and James Smith as Lighting Designer.

Tickets now on sale at Click Here