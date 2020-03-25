The Yard Announces New Dates For The World Premiere Of AN UNFINISHED MAN

Following its postponement when the Yard Theatre closed due to the Covid-19 virus, the venue has announced new dates for the premiere of An unfinished man by Dipo Baruwa-Etti. Directed by Taio Lawson the production will now run from Wednesday 26 August to Saturday 26 September with Press Night on Tuesday 1 September.

An updated cast and creative team will be announced shortly.

An unfinished man centres around Kayode, a British-Nigerian man in East London who has been unemployed for seven years. His wife wants him to seek therapy, but his mother and her pastor believe he has been cursed as a baby in Nigeria and want him to try to break the spell through prayer. Centring witchcraft and magic alongside the clash between West African and Western attitudes to mental health, An unfinished man tells a vital story of a young black man in today's East London, affected by the interplay of structural racism, gentrification, and society's expectations of men.

Tickets start at £10, with £5 tickets on the door for under 26s and 30% off for local residents with a free Yard Local Card.





