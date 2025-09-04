The Woven Voices Prize For Playwriting In Association With The Gate Reveals This Year's Judging Panel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gate Theatre and Woven Voices have announced the judging panel for The Woven Voices Prize for Playwriting in association with the Gate.

Award-winning playwright Tanika Gupta MBE will head the panel and will be joined by Aaron Kilercioglu, Joel Tan, Natasha Kathi-Chandra, Sara Amini and Zachary Fall. Drawn from theatre, literature and the arts, this accomplished group of leaders will bring their unique expertise and vision to the Prize's mission – nurturing meaningful platforms and pathways for migrant writers in London.

Tanika Gupta said ‘I am thrilled to be the chair of the judges' panel this year in the exciting collaboration between The Gate Theatre and Woven Voices - championing international voices in theatre. I look forward to working with my esteemed fellow judges and to discover new and vital plays that reflect the richness of today's global Britain.”

Now in its third year, this prestigious award has partnered with the Gate to celebrate migrant writers and their contribution to a multicultural Britain, establishing a creative route for their work to be read, shared and developed.

The Gate's long and rich history of producing work with an international perspective and supporting emerging artists fits perfectly with this inspired partnership, dedicated to discovering the next generation of new voices in theatre.

Entries closed in August and attracted an unprecedented number of submissions from across the UK. Prizes will be announced at a prizegiving event on Thursday 16 October 2025. The winning playwright will receive a commission of £3500, and a bespoke R&D process for their winning script. The first runner-up will receive a commission of £750 and up to three runners-up will be offered an opportunity to create a filmed reading of their scripts. In addition, Woven Voices will produce new episodes of their Migreatives podcast featuring the winner and runners up of the prize.

The competition is eligible to those who primarily live and work in the UK and identify as a migrant. There is no age limit, and no minimum or maximum level of experience to enter. Submitted scripts must be an original, unpublished and unproduced piece of work.