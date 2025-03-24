The Wombats Set Six New UK Tour Dates For December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wombats have announced a string of new UK & IE tour dates, taking place in December later this year. This comes after the band released their sixth studio album last month, Oh! The Ocean, via AWAL Recordings. Their massive UK tour is currently underway, which has seen them play some of their biggest headline shows to date including London’s O2 Arena. The sold-out European tour starts on 28th March and begins in Paris.

The new additional six tour dates start on 5th December in Newcastle Upon Tyne, then go on to Birmingham, Bournemouth, Dublin, Belfast and finish in Blackpool on 11th December. Artist pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday 26th March at 9am and general sale begins on Friday 28th March at 9am - tickets here.

The Wombats are currently on their biggest ever UK Arena Tour next month, which kicked off last week in Nottingham, then went onto London, Cardiff, Manchester and Hull, with Glasgow and Leeds taking place this week. They then cross the channel for 14 dates across France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Luxembourg and Belgium.

The band are also set to play their largest homecoming show at Liverpool’s On The Waterfront on June 19, alongside multiple festivals in the summer including: Kendal Calling, Neighbourhood Weekender, Y Not? festival, The Big Feastival, and Boardmasters.

Two years since scoring their debut UK #1 album with Fix Yourself Not The World, The Wombats are back and bigger than ever. Oh! The Ocean trembles with the confessional emotional honesty that makes the Liverpool band's music as cathartic and relatable as it is catchy and playful, to their continuously growing young fanbase. Their recent singles have received large support from fans, with ‘Sorry I’m Late, I didn’t Want To Come’ being a Radio 1 playlist track.

The three piece took 50 new songs to Echo Park, LA, in July 2024 for six weeks of sessions with new producer John Congleton (St Vincent, Wallows, Death Cab for Cutie) to create their most sonically adventurous album yet. The title is inspired by a revelatory trip to the beach Murph took on a family holiday.

The album offers up some internal questions like: why are my head and body disconnected all the time? Why am I incapable at times of seeing any form of beauty in the world or in others? Why do I expect the world to conform to my will? Why do I never stop and smell the flowers? How am I conscious? That’s why I called album 6 ‘Oh! The Ocean”

Since they emerged as leading lights of the late-‘00s indie rock scene with 2007 debut A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation, Murph, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen and drummer Dan Haggis have maintained an incredible upward momentum. 2011’s electro-flecked second album This Modern Glitch made them Top Ten regulars; 2015’s third Glitterbug saw them embraced by the TikTok generation, with ‘Greek Tragedy’ a viral hit several times over. By 2018’s Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life they'd stepped up to arenas and 2022’s Fix Yourself, Not the World consolidated their unstoppable rise with the band’s first Number One album, seeing them reach over 2.5 billion streams. Headline shows at Crystal Palace and The O2 followed amid the band’s biggest touring cycle so far, taking in arenas across the globe and culminating at Reading 2024, where the band headlined a rammed Radio One tent overspilling with crowds of 18-24-year-olds that remain their core audience twenty years into their career.

With Murph now feeling the benefits of his fresh perspective, Oh! The Ocean represents a line in the sand from which The Wombats are sprinting onwards into a mature new phase.

The Wombats - NEW UK Tour Dates:

05 December - Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, Utilita Arena

06 December - Birmingham, England, BP Pulse LIVE Arena

07 December - Bournemouth, England, Bournemouth International Centre

09 December - Dublin, Republic of Ireland, Olympia Theatre

10 December - Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Telegraph Building

11 December - Blackpool, England, Empress Ballroom

The Wombats - UK Tour Dates:

25 March - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 March - Leeds, First Direct Arena

19 June - Liverpool, Pier Head

31 July - Kendal Calling: Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria

31 July - Y Not Festival: Pikehall, Matlock

The Wombats - EU Tour Dates

28 March - France, Paris, Le Trabendo

30 March - Netherlands, Tilburg, 013 Tilburg

31 March - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

01 April - Germany, Cologne, E-Werk

03 April - Germany, Munich, Theaterfabrik

04 April - Switzerland, Zurich, Komplex 457

05 April - Czech Republic, Prague, Archa +

07 April - Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

08 April - Germany, Munster, Jovel Music Hall

10 April - Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall

11 April - Denmark, Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

12 April - Sweden, Stockholm, Vasateatern

15 April- Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Den Atelier

16 April - Belgium, Brussels, Botanique

Photo credit: Julia Godfrey

Comments