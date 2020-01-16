The Vaults, London Will Host HARRY POTTER Themed Dining Experience

According to The Stage, a Harry Potter-inspired theatrical dining experience will run at the Vaults in London later this year. The show will be a combination of theatre and immersive dining, set in Hexborn's School of Sorcery. It is co-produced by the Vaults and Fat Rascal Theatre.

The experience is not directly based on the Harry Potter series, however, patrons will be "sorted into one of four magical houses, attend classes, and explore the twisting corridors of Hexborn's".

Hexborn's School of Sorcery will run at the Vaults from September 15 to January 10, 2021. It is written by Robyn Grant and Daniel Foxx, with Grant also directing alongside Allie Munro.

