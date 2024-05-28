The Unicorn Theatre Reveals Rachel Bagshaw's Plans For Autumn and Beyond

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw has announced further plans for autumn and beyond at the Unicorn Theatre, the UK's leading theatre for young audiences.

This follows the earlier announcement of two world premieres of major book adaptations as part of Bagshaw's inaugural season – Neil Gaiman's epic tale Odd and The Frost Giants at Christmas and Malorie Blackman's acclaimed novel Pig Heart Boy which will open in February ahead of a UK tour.

The season will continue to build on the Unicorn's established reputation as a leading venue of exciting new work which speaks to children about who they are and the world they live in.

Season highlights include – the welcome return of Unicorn's favourite and award-winning theatre maker Tim Crouch with Toto Kerblammo!, an immersive story of a brave girl and her pet, using binaural sound for the very first time at the Unicorn; alongside a moving and uplifting new stage adaption of Alexis Deacon's modern children's classic Beegu adapted and directed by Debbie Hannan (Associate Director at The National Theatre of Scotland).

With a commitment to create work that is innovative, relevant and engaging, the Unicorn announces an exciting new partnership with leading Black British theatre company Talawa to present Home Song by Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, an early years' show that will premiere at the Unicorn before embarking on a UK tour.

Dance returns with de Stilte's Eyecatchers as part of Dance Umbrella Festival. The Unicorn continues to present global stories with the stage adaptation of Nigerian-born author Atinuke's bestselling book Anna Hibiscus' Song, adapted for the stage by Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres, while acclaimed Spanish theatre company Imaginart returns with Little Night, an interactive new show for little ones.

Building on the success of the Engagement programme, the Unicorn launches today the Creative Hub - bringing its programme of work with children right into the heart of the creative process. Children are offered the opportunity to work closely with creative teams to develop new work for the Unicorn stage through conversations, collaboration and co-design.

The season also marks the beginning of Creative Champions, a new cohort of exciting patrons from a diverse range of skills and backgrounds united in their support of the organisation and its unique mission to transform young lives through theatre. Dame Susie Sainsbury, Honorary President of Creative Champions, said: “As a long-term friend and supporter of the Unicorn I am delighted to have been made the Honorary President of their Creative Champions. It is exciting to help assemble such an inspiring group of talented individuals who, I believe, can play a vital role in enabling this very special theatre to extend its reach and impact. As Rachel's first season as Artistic Director so clearly demonstrates, the Unicorn is driven by the firm belief that all children should have access to excellent, ambitious art. As Creative Champions we share this belief and know that theatre has the power to transform young lives. We all look forward to being part of the Unicorn's bright future.”

Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw said, “I am thrilled to unveil my inaugural season at this remarkable theatre, which offers young children an exciting space to experience new forms, stories, people and ideas. Serving as an introduction to their early theatrical journey, we cherish the privilege of being many children's first encounter with the world of live performance. Our programme this year includes visits to new worlds, from innovative productions for babies in collaboration with Talawa, to captivating dance experiences courtesy of Dance Umbrella. I'm delighted to be welcoming new talent to the Unicorn such as Debbie Hannan, who debuts her inaugural early years work with us, and to continue supporting artists developing work for young audiences.

“Our commitment to access and inclusion continues to grow as this season will see disabled-led casting and creative access on our main stage with our Christmas show Odd and the Frost Giants, alongside binaural sound experiences in Tim Crouch's Toto Kerblammo!

“Nobody knows what it's like to be young today better than children themselves, and I am thrilled to see our newly launched Creative Hub ushering in new ways for us to put children at the heart of our mission. I am honoured to be supported by our new Creative Champions, whose talents and experience will help us drive our vital mission; with particular gratitude to Dame Susie Sainsbury as Honorary President of this fantastic cohort.

“In the past year, we supported over 9,000 young people to experience our shows through our subsidised ticket programme (more than 20% of all tickets sold). At a time when schools are so financially stretched and the arts' place in the curriculum is continually undervalued, our commitment to theatre for all remains unwavering. We will continue to work in schools, community settings and with partners in our local boroughs and beyond to bring artists and children together in extraordinary ways.”

Also announced today is Robin Belfield as Unicorn's new Associate Director for the 2024/25 season, working across the planning and delivery of current and future productions. Robin Belfield said: “I'm delighted to join the Unicorn team as Associate Director and support Rachel in delivering her first season. It's truly an exciting year ahead and I can't wait to work alongside this terrific line up of theatre artists.”

