The Unicorn Announces Summer Workshops And Activities

The Unicorn will be continuing their hugely popular workshops this summer holidays. Led by professional theatre-makers, participants can learn great new skills and make new friends. From dance, set design, drama, puppetry and more. Workshops range from a day or two days, through to the five day Play In A Week workshops. The performance-based workshops close with a sharing for friends and family.

Also playing into the Summer holidays is the theatre's production of Aesop's Fables for ages 4 - 7 and 8 - 12, with accompanying post-show workshops for ages 8 - 12.

A Unicorn Production

AESOP'S FABLES

Directed by Justin Audibert and Rachel Bagshaw

Designed by Lily Arnold - Lighting by Jai Morjaria and music by Jonathan Girling - Choreography by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster

Sunday 16 June - Sunday 4 August 2019 - for ages 4-7

Friday 21 June - Saturday 3 August 2019 - for ages 8-12

Unicorn Artistic Director Justin Audibert and Associate Director Rachel Bagshaw direct a series of eight newly commissioned plays from leading voices in theatre based on Aesop's Fables classic tales. They will play in repertory to two age groups, one for ages 4-7 and one for ages 8-12.

The writers are: EV Crowe with Playdate (with the Tortoise and the Hare) (for ages 4-7) - Annie Siddons with Ant and Hop (for ages 4-7) - Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig with Frankie and the Cow, music composed by Ruth Chan (for ages 4-7) - Kaite O'Reilly with Dog and Wolf (for both age ranges) - Chris Thorpe with Filberts (for ages 8 - 12) - Naomi Iizuka with 2 Goats (for ages 8 - 12) -Somalia Seaton with [To Be An Ox] And Other Possible Aspirations (for ages 8 - 12) - Chris Goode with The Wolf & The Shepherd (for ages 8 - 12)

Filtering the spirit and wisdom of these fables through the lens of contemporary culture, each writer has responded to an individual tale of their choosing and shaped and retold it for today with wit, vitality and theatrical intelligence. The cast is Jessica Hayles, Shazia Nicholls, Guy Rhys, Nathaniel Wade and Rosie Wyatt.

Family & Friends offer from 28 June: Buy 4 tickets and save 15% (must include 1 adult / child ticket and excludes other offers).

RELAXED PERFORMANCE:

Wednesday 17 July 2019, 13.30

Saturday 20 July 2019, 14.00

POST-SHOW WORKSHOPS: THE MORAL OF THE STORY

Thu 25 July, 4pm |Fri 26 July, 3pm | Sat 27 July, 3.30pm

For 8 - 12s | 45 - 60 mins | £10 p/child

Aesop was an extraordinary storyteller who used cunning foxes, surly dogs, clever mice, fearsome lions and foolish humans to affect us. Join us for a workshop that puts you in the story with these well-known characters.

WORKSHOPS THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER

Play In a Week: Fables for the Future

Mon 5 - Fri 9 August 2019 (five-day workshop)

9.30am - 4.30pm Mon - Thu, 11.30am - 7pm Fri

Ages 11 - 16 | £425 per child

If you could write your future, how would it be? Join Assistant Director Esther Dix of Phillip Pullman's Grimm Tales (2018) as you form a new theatre company and work together to create your own fables for the future. You'll develop your devising, improvisation and multi-media skills in this collaborative five-day workshop.

Play In a Week: ROLE MODELS

Mon 12 - Fri 16 Aug 2019 (five-day workshop)

9.30am - 4.30pm Mon - Thu, 11.30am - 7pm Fri

Ages 7 - 11| £425 per child

What do you want to be when you grow up? We'll create a show from scratch which explores who we are and who we want to become. With guidance from the Unicorn's Associate Director and Aesop's Fables Director Rachel Bagshaw, learn how to shape your ideas into a show and explore your vocal and physical performance skills.

AQUATIC DANCE

Mon 29 - Tue 30 July 2019 (two-day workshop)

9.30am - 4.30pm

Ages 7 - 11 | £110 per child

An acro-balance and contemporary movement workshop. Cartwheel like a starfish or move smoothly like an octopus as we dive undersea to make a movement masterpiece.

WORLD DANCE

Wed 31 Jul - Thu 1 Aug 2019 (two-day workshop)

9.30am - 4.30pm

Ages 7 - 11 | £110 per child

A jam packed workshop exploring the world of contemporary dance, disco moves, street style and Bollywood boogie.

DREAM, DESIGN & TRANSFORM

Tue 6 Aug or Wed 7 Aug 2019 (one-day workshop)

9.30am - 4.30pm

Ages 7 - 11 | £55 per child

Create your own world on stage in this fun and challenging workshop. You'll design your own set before building it in miniature form as a model box.

THE LITTLE PEOPLE AND THE DRAGON PUPPETRY WORKSHOP

Thu 8 Aug - Fri 9 Aug 2019 (two day workshop)

9.30am - 4.30pm

Ages 7 - 11 | £110 per child

Learn to make giant puppets, rod puppets and bunraku style puppets with the fantastic PuppetSoup and create a short performance with your new puppet friends!





