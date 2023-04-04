The Studio Orchestra Presents THE MUSIC OF HANS ZIMMER - IN CONCERT

The Studio Orchestra return to Cheltenham for a one night only concert celebrating the legendary film scores of Hans Zimmer. The handpicked orchestra will perform at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse Friday 15th September in a special concert like no other.



Experience the 70-piece orchestra as they take you on a journey through Zimmer's most famous and iconic film scores including: Gladiator, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Inception, The Dark Knight, Interstellar and many more. With his ground-breaking scores, Hans Zimmer has redefined film music and in turn created some of the most memorable and extraordinary soundtracks of a generation.

Conducted by Jack Campey



Tickets from £22

"We're very excited to return to Cheltenham and take advantage of The Centaur, a brilliant and versatile venue at Cheltenham Racecourse. With a 2,100-seat capacity, this is the largest venue to date the orchestra will play in and will add to the scale that Hans Zimmer's music deserves. It's set to be our most epic concert yet, with a wonderful visual lighting element to add to the atmosphere this music already provides. Zimmer's vast and diverse composing credits means this concert will have something for everyone, a true testament to his extraordinary talent. We hope you can join us for this special celebration of some of the finest film music" Jack Campey | Artistic Director and Principal Conductor

Venue: The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse

Date: Friday 15th September

Start time: 7.30pm

Running time: Approx 2hrs 15mins including 20mins interval

Tickets: Click Here