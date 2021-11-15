The Showstoppers Announce Final Performance of 2021 Featuring a Festive Twist

From 'White Christmas' to 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas', 'Meet Me in St Louis', and 'Christmas Bells' in 'RENT', the festive season figures large in plenty of musicals both onstage and screen.



But if you were to create your own festive musical, where would you set it and what style of musical would feature?



Masters of improvised musical comedy, The Showstoppers are coming together from their livestream studio for the final time this year on Saturday 18th December at 7:30pm. Audiences watching from home will decide on setting, musical styles and more to create a brand new musical comedy with plenty of added Christmas cheer.

Using state-of-the-art technology, ideas will be taken live from people watching at home and

transformed on the spot into a musical comedy then streamed to living rooms nationwide. Audiences across the UK are guaranteed to be in stitches one minute and gasping at the sheer brilliance of these incredibly talented performers the next!



Whether you fancy seeing the Queens from 'Six' on a ski lift or 'Hamilton' set in the snow in

Huddersfield, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will make it happen!



The festive show is available to purchase and to watch for 7 days after the live event so if you can't join us on the night, you can always catch up afterwards.



This performance will be live captioned.



Running time: 1hr 20 mins plus 10 min interval



Ticket prices: Full price: £10, £15, £20 plus booking fees Concessions: £7 plus booking fees



All tickets offer the same show and the same view, however if you feel able to - and only if - please do consider paying closer to what you normally would for a night at the theatre. Thank you for your support.



To book tickets please visit: www.showstopperthemusical.com