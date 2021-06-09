The Show Must Go Online Announce MONTH OF MARLOWE

The Show Must Go Online, today announces the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of Edward II by Christopher Marlowe. This is the first instalment in their Month of Marlowe series, followed by Dido Queen of Carthage (16 June), Doctor Faustus (23 June) and Marlowe Lives Cabaret (30 June). Drawing inspiration from classic surreal, expressionist films by Ingmar Bergman and Jean Cocteau, Edward II will be live on Wednesday 9 June at 7pm BST, and available on catch-up thereafter. The Show Must Go Online's Month of Marlowe comes after the collective performed the entirety of William Shakespeare's First Folio in weekly livestreamed readings over 36 consecutive weeks last year.

Kevin V. Smith (Kevin/Kevin's) directs Nayia Anastasiadou (she/her) as Baldock/Ensemble, Alex Andlau as Earl of Kent, Alexandra Bandean as Queen Isabella, Hector Bateman-Harden as Prince Edward, Lynsey Beauchamp as Lightborn/Ensemble, Harry Boyd as Mortimer, Angela Bull as Mortimer Eld./Ensemble, Alexis Danan as Piers de Gaveston, Molly Keogh as Spencer/Ensemble, Jeff King (he/him) as Earl of Lancaster/Ensemble, Zach Livingston (he/him) as Edward II, Charlotte McEvoy as Lady Margaret/Ensemble, Soumya Mishra as Earl of Arundel/Ensemble, Alexia Moyano as Sir John Hainault/Ensemble, Eduardo J Pérez-Torres as Earl of Pembroke/Ensemble, Laurent Winkler as Earl of Warwick/Ensemble, Jacqueline Youm as Bishop of Canterbury/Ensemble, with swings Sarah Freia also playing Edith Piaf and Nathan Everett Patterson also playing Herald.

The production is supported by Hasna Haidar (she/her) as Associate Producer, Katie Stimpson (she/her) as Associate Director, Victoria Rae Sooke (she/her) as Movement Director, Ella Mock (they/them) as Intimacy Choreographer, Shona Struthers as Sound Designer, and Emily Ingram as Assistant Props and Month of Marlowe Curator.

Access to the Month of Marlowe is available via Eventbrite or Patreonon a one-time pay-what-you-can basis starting at £1+fees with a recommended contribution of £20 (£5 per production).

The cast have worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakescenery, Cambridge Shakespeare Festival, Cream Faced Loons Theatre Company, Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company, The Rude Mechanicals, Royal Derngate, Theatre Royal Bath, Edinburgh Fringe, L'Etoffe des Songes, Peter Brook, Epsilon Productions, BoHo Theatre, Circle Theatre, Apricity Theatre, Balaji Motion Pictures, ICI Tou TV, BBC, MGM, Sony, Netflix, Apple, Sky Atlantic, 20th Century Fox, Paramount, National Geographic, and many more.

The complete First Folio series, and the Pop Shakespeare Series, can all be found here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBFO-wpdFFypTYtKyK7CEBCBgFZtRmL0z)

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to join the Patreon membership, which helps to fund the profit share, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline/