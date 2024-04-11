The Roundhouse Adds Verses To Upcoming Summer Festival For 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Roundhouse has announced their updated programme of events ahead of their flagship spoken word festival this June. The Last Word Festival is back and it's taking over the iconic venue from 6 – 30 June 2024, tickets are available now from www.roundhouse.org.uk.

Now in its 11th year The Last Word Festival (TLW) is the Roundhouse’s annual flagship spoken-word event and has become one of the UK’s key festivals for championing exceptional voices, presenting vital, topical work, and discovering the most exciting emerging talent.

Roundhouse are excited to announce that VERSES, one of the best kept secrets in the spoken word scene, a community based poetry night who look to promote inclusivity and diversity through their bi-monthly curated events will be taking to the Roundhouse stage on Sunday 30th June. Running since 2018, VERSES have showcased the best talent from across the UK - from veterans to first timers - working across a number of London venues to put on eclectic nights of word and verse. Seeking to make poetry accessible and affordable, all of their events are affordable and unique and they are now bringing their Summer show to the Roundhouse as part of The Last Word 2024. The event will feature a number of open mic'ers and be headlined by some of the country’s leading spoken word performers showcasing their lyrical creativity on topics such as race, gender, relationships, culture and mental health. On the night, there will be sets from: Miss Yankey, Black Score and S-Bars.

TLW is the home of the Roundhouse Poetry Slam Final, the UK’s biggest annual Slam for ages 18-25 in partnership with Taylor Wessing, the international law firm. The Roundhouse Poetry Slam takes place in Liverpool on the 26th April (Everyman Theatre), Leeds on the 29th April (Hyde Park Book Club) Bristol on the 3rd May (Beacon). Heats will take place in these cities, online and at the Roundhouse in London leading to the final on Thursday 1st June on the iconic Roundhouse main stage.

More details on the first slate of programming for the The Last Word Festival being held between 6-30th June 2024 at the Roundhouse can be found below.

Embracing a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences is crucial in fostering innovation, creativity, and understanding in any setting and the programme of The Last Word is fully reflective of that. The Last Word Festival brings a myriad of ideas, approaches and performance that enriches its audiences. TLW celebrates the power of words through fearless, authentic storytelling and challenges perceptions of the genre featuring everything from poetry, theatre and podcast recordings to film screenings, and gigs. The programme reflects the Roundhouse values and strives to platform artists so that the festival ‘feels like London’ where everyone is from different walks of life - this Summer is set to be the best yet.

The Roundhouse is one of the most incredible live performance spaces in the world where the biggest names in music, theatre, circus, spoken word and comedy, take to the renowned stage. A former railway engine repair shed, the Grade II* listed building was transformed into a ground-breaking performing arts venue 50 years ago, and they have welcomed legendary artists from all over the world to perform in their unique spaces.

More acts and shows are set to be announced ahead of June for what is sure to be the biggest and most exciting spoken word festival this Summer - showcasing talent from across the UK and beyond.

Jack Prideaux, Senior Producer, Roundhouse said: “For over a decade The Last Word Festival has provided a platform for some of the most exciting and important voices in poetry, theatre, music, podcasting, film, comedy and beyond to celebrate the power of words; their ability to bring us together, highlight our unique perspectives and reflect the world we live in. Featuring established names alongside remarkable emerging artists, the festival invites audiences to experience and participate in thought-provoking, joyful, challenging, inspiring conversation and storytelling in the iconic setting of the Roundhouse."