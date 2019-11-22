The Noël Coward Foundation Announces Major Exhibition on Noël Coward at Guildhall Art Gallery

The Noël Coward Foundation and the City of London Corporation are pleased to announce a major exhibition on Noël Coward, in partnership with the Noël Coward Archive Trust, at Guildhall Art Gallery, London from 17 July 2020 to 10 January 2021.



Noël Coward: Art & Style celebrates the dazzling visual side of Coward's life and work by taking a fresh and vibrant look at the glittering world that Coward created. Bringing you never-before-seen materials from the Coward Archive, the exhibition demonstrates vividly the enormous impact that he and his creative circle had on the fashion and culture of his time, and how his legacy and influence still resonate today.

The world première of this new exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of Noël Coward's West End debut as a 19-year-old playwright and provides the focus for a series of celebratory events taking place during 2020.

Further details will be announced in the New Year.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You