The Noise Next Door Return To Theatre Royal Winchester

The comedy quartet The Noise Next Door are returning to Theatre Royal Winchester with their new show In Charge on Friday 9 July.

The Noise Next Door are twelve time sell-out veterans of The Edinburgh Fringe and have appeared alongside the likes of Michael McIntyre, Katherine Ryan, Romesh Ranganathan and Harry Hill.

Their new show In Charge sees the quickest wits in comedy charging into their sixth national tour with a spectacular evening of entertainment that will trample audience expectations.

The charismatic quartet have always astonished with their ability to spin audience suggestions into comedy gold, but for this show they're putting the audience in charge in brilliant and bombastic new ways. The evening with comedy's unstoppable force promises hilarious scenes, mind-blowing songs and finely tuned anarchy!

The Noise Next Door will be appearing at Theatre Royal Winchester on Friday 9 July at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk.