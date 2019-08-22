The Marlowe Theatre Presents New Adaption of Gothic Masterpiece FRANKENSTEIN

A NEW adaptation of the Gothic masterpiece Frankenstein comes to The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, next month (September).

Rona Munro's revised version of the seminal gothic horror novel places 18-year-old writer Mary Shelley amongst the action, as she wrestles with her creation and with the stark realities facing revolutionary young women, then and now.

She writes about a young scientist by the name of Frankenstein, who breathes life into a gruesome body. Banished into an indifferent world, Frankenstein's creature desperately seeks out his true identity, but the agony of rejection and a broken promise push him into darkness. Dangerous and vengeful, the creature threatens to obliterate Frankenstein and everyone he loves, in a ferocious and bloodthirsty hunt for his maker.

Ben Castle-Gibb will make his professional debut as Frankenstein. His credits while training at Arts Educational Schools include It Never Happened, Treasure Island, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Radicalisation Of Bradley Manning and As You Like It.

Eilidh Loan plays Mary Shelley. Eilidh's screen credits include BBC's London Kills, Doctors, Clique and England's Forgotten Queen. Her stage credits include Me & My Left Ball (Tristan Bates Theatre).

Michael Moreland is The Monster. His stage credits include Knives and Hens and Richard III (Perth Theatre), Democracy (Rapture Theatre Company & Scottish Tour), A Mad World My Masters (English Touring Theatre), All My Sons (Rapture Theatre Company & Scottish Tour), The Roaring Girl, The White Devil and The Witch of Edmonton (Royal Shakespeare Company), Macbeth (Perth Theatre/Tron Theatre), What Every Woman Knows (Royal Exchange Manchester), The Found Man (Traverse Theatre) and Gagarin Way (Arts Theatre). His screen credits include BBC's Years & Years and Doctors, and ITV's Shetland.

Frankenstein is at The Marlowe Theatre from Tuesday 24 to Saturday 28 September, with various performance times. Tickets can be booked on marlowetheatre.com or via the Box Office on 01227 787787. See the website for details of the access-enhanced performances (British Sign Language and Audio Described).

Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan





