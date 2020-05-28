The Maltings Theatre Presents TWELFTH NIGHT - LIVE! On Zoom

The Maltings Theatre is famed for presenting richly re-imagined classical drama, contemporary theatre, and music to its loyal audience in and around Hertfordshire. In June the theatre will continue its run of the unexpected and entertaining when it presents - LIVE - the premiere of a musical, interactive version of Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' online, via Zoom, on June 12th, 13th and 14th at 8pm.

This highly entertaining version of one of the Bard's best loved romantic comedies is set on a luxury cruise liner at the height of the Roaring Twenties. 10 actors will welcome their Zoom audience on board the glamorous SS Illyria for its maiden voyage where the action will take place amid singing, dancing, and a global online audience of Bright Young Things. Music will be provided by a talented troupe of actor musicians who will magically drop in songs by the likes of Rihanna, Britney Spears, Radiohead and more.

Artistic Director Adam Nichols: "We wanted to create something different, something of quality and something LIVE that would stand apart from the hundreds of offerings currently available online for theatregoers. Our production of 'Twelfth Night' is enormous fun - we originally staged it at The Maltings Theatre and then the Rose Playhouse Bankside in London and it was so popular we thought it would be perfect to re-configure it for audiences to enjoy online.

"It's a really exciting challenge for all of us: the actors are doubling as technicians and musicians and we're currently rehearsing with green screen technology that will offer audiences a really rich, theatrical experience - all from the comfort of their own homes! We'll be dropping some great music into the action and with ticket prices fixed at £10 and a running time of around 75 minutes, I think it's a great deal for our regular audiences as well as an exciting opportunity for us to reach audiences around the UK and internationally. Audiences will also be able to meet the cast in 'breakout' areas and there will be a post-show chat with cast members Anna Franklin and David Widdowson. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting actors and creatives through these difficult times, as well as securing the future of The Maltings Theatre."

Box office: 0333 666 4466 or https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo

