The Lowry Launches Call Out For 2024-26 Artist Development Programme

The Lowry, Salford continues its commitment to identifying potential and supporting the development of new talent as it announces the opening of submissions for its hugely influential and successful ‘Developed With' Artist Development programme for 2024-26.

Across the breadth of its Artist Development work, The Lowry takes an artist-led approach to creative and professional development with a focus on nurturing talent and supporting artists to create and present ambitious and innovative new work - often opening at The Lowry before touring nationally and internationally.

Creatives who have been supported early in their careers by The Lowry's Artist Development schemes include the Olivier Award-winning team behind Operation Mincemeat - under the then guise of Kill The Beast.

Since the programme was founded in 2009, other alumni of The Lowry's Artist Development programmes include Sophie Willian, Theatre Ad Infinitum, Dickson Mbi, Art with Heart, LUNG Theatre, Igor and Moreno, Melissa Johns and Colour the Clouds.

This week The Lowry is launching its callout for six independent artists or companies based in the North of England to join its 2024-26 ‘Developed With' programme.

‘Developed With', which is supported by Arts Council England and Salford City Council, is one of the most longstanding, innovative and respected initiatives for creative talent in the UK.

Through the programme The Lowry will be investing over £40,000 in the development of new work by Northern artists – including a visual artist whose work will be presented in the venue's gallery, alongside 5 performance-based artists or companies who will open new work in the Studio Theatre

Antonia Beck, The Lowry's Senior Producer, Artist Development, said: “Investing in talent is one of the cornerstones of our work at The Lowry, and Artist Development is crucial to ensuring the health and vitality of the creative sector.

“Through our Artist Development programmes we not only nurture artists to make exciting, dynamic and meaningful new work but we also support them to take the next step in realising their longer-term ambitions to become the creative and cultural leaders of the future.

“We are delighted to be launching this callout for our next cohort of 'Developed With' artists and look forward to receiving a wide range of applications from performance and visual artists across the North of England.”

The deadline for applications is Thursday 11 July 2024, 5pm. For more information and how to apply visit https://thelowry.com/developed-with-the-lowry-callout/

