The Lord Chamberlain's Men to Present 2022 Summer Tour of AS YOU LIKE IT

This summer The Lord Chamberlain's Men, with a history stretching back to William Shakespeare himself, will present the sparkling comedy, As You Like It. Tickets for this highlight of the summer calendar throughout the country are on sale now.

Following last year's hugely successful tour of Macbeth, The Lord Chamberlain's Men, leading proponents of open air theatre for more than 15 years, return with a joyous and celebratory production of Shakespeare's As You Like It. The production premieres at the Brighton Festival in late May before playing at the Hay Festival and the Salisbury International Arts Festival in early June then embarking on an extensive summer tour concluding in early September. Full tour dates and details are available on www.tlcm.co.uk.

Over the summer months the company will perform in the gardens and grounds of some of the UK's most significant, historically important and visually stunning castles, cathedrals and stately homes including: Chatsworth, Harewood House, Norwich Cathedral and Waddesdon Manor. Visiting almost 70 venues in 15 weeks there will be somewhere for everyone, but advance booking is highly recommended.

For this unique theatrical experience, audiences are encouraged to bring a chair, a picnic and a glass of something chilled as the show promises to be another authentic, excellent and magical treat from the company that brought you 2020's sell-out smash production of Macbeth.

Acclaimed for their stylish and accessible productions The Lord Chamberlain's Men have been wowing audiences throughout the country and internationally in their trademark style since 2004. Continually raising the bar for standards in open air theatre they have gone from strength to strength.

Talking about the thrill of seeing theatre in the open air, Peter Stickney, Artistic Director and Producer says, "Experiencing Shakespeare's productions outside, where he first saw them, is a truly special thing. As the light fades and the moon shines bright, it is thrilling to think that we are looking at the same moon Shakespeare did whilst we listen to words he wrote more than 400 years ago. As we have all discovered from last year, seeing theatre outdoors is not only magical but safer too. We will continue to provide extraordinary entertainment at extraordinary venues whilst also providing somewhere audiences can more freely and happily enjoy themselves. We have been lucky enough to make and enjoy theatre in special outdoor settings for many years and I hope those looking to experience top-quality theatre will join us to enjoy this unique theatrical experience."

Speaking about what audiences can expect this summer he said, "As You Like It is a wonderfully warm, funny and rich play. We follow our main characters as they flee or are exiled from the court to set up new lives in the Forest of Arden. There they find love, freedom and, ultimately, happiness. There is clearly much to be said for running away to the countryside and starting again! There will be plenty of songs and laughs, some classic Shakespearean cross-dressing confusion and a spot of wrestling.

This play has one of Shakespeare's strongest and most recognised heroines, Rosalind. Determined, passionate and with a razor-sharp wit she refuses to be brought down by her circumstances and the world around her. When she is exiled from the court, she disguises herself by dressing up as the shepherd Ganymede and sets about the challenge of solving everyone's problems and, eventually, even her own. In our production, as in Shakespeare's day, there will be an extra layer of fun and intrigue as a man will be playing a woman who is dressed as a man whilst, at times, pretending to be a woman!

There is something particularly special about enjoying this story of the joys of nature and its powers of rejuvenation and rebirth whilst sat amongst the trees with grass under foot and a star-filled night sky above us. Truly magical. We hope you can join us for it."

With Authenticity, Excellence and Magic as the watchwords of the company, audiences new and old can expect a summer treat in the fresh air of a great British summer, as The Lord Chamberlain's Men bring their own special brand of all male Shakespeare to venues throughout the country. Don't miss this brilliant company perform Shakespeare as he first saw it; all male, in the open air and with Elizabethan costume, music and dance.

This open air production is 'See it Safely' compliant and will adhere to government and industry COVID safety guidance, ensuring every effort is made to protect audiences and company members at all times.