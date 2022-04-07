The King's Theatre to Host UK Tour of SISTER ACT

The King's Theatre, Glasgow is delighted to confirm that Sister Act will run at the city venue later this year with TV favourite Sandra Marvin in the role of Deloris Van Cartier.

Opening on Monday 14 November for six nights, the production arrives direct form the West End as part of a UK and Ireland tour. Lesley Joseph joins Sandra Marvin as Mother Lizzie Bea will play Sister Mary Robert.

The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Damian Buhagiar, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Having played Jessie Grant in ITV's Emmerdale for two years, Sandra Marvin joined the West End production of Waitress to play Becky, before reprising the role in 2021 and 2022 for the UK Tour of the production. Her many other West End theatre credits include most recently Mrs Fezziwig/Mrs Mops in A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre, City of Angels and Committee at the Donmar Warehouse, Miss Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Queenie in Show Boat at the New London Theatre, Rose in Stepping Out at the Vaudeville Theatre, Porgy and Bess at the Savoy Theatre and Ragtime and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Her other credits include Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic and on tour in the US and Mama Morton in Chicago at Leicester Curve. In 2016 Sandra performed with Kate Bush on her 22-date sold-out Before the Dawn concerts and features on her live album of the same name. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy Award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney film, Gravity.

Lesley Joseph is best known for playing Dorien Green in the hugely successful sitcom Birds of a Feather alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. They recorded over 100 episodes over a period of nine years. Lesley and her co-stars returned to our screens in Birds of a Feather in 2013. She has been seen on screen in ITV's Night and Day and appeared on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing and most recently Channel 4's Celebrity Coach Trip alongside Linda Robson. Lesley's theatre credits include Miss Hannigan' in Annie at the West End's Victoria Palace and also on national tour, and her Olivier Award nominated performance as Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein. Her other touring credits include Calendar Girls and Hot Flush!.

Lizzie Bea is currently starring as Martha Dunnstock in Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace. She recently received critical and audience acclaim for her portrayal of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum. Her other theatre credits include Abigail in the World Premiere of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta and performing in the UK Tours of Kinky Boots, Fat Friends the Musical, Chicken Little, The Shakespeare Revue and The 3 Little Pigs.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.