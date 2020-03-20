The Kings Theatre, Portsmouth Stage Closes Through May 1

The Kings Theatre has closed its doors for all performances until Friday 1 May 2020 with shows during this period being rescheduled.

Following the statement from the UK government recommending that the public avoid all non-essential social gatherings to include "avoidance of pubs, clubs and theatres", the Theatre has had to take this difficult decision.

All affected customers are being notified directly as the shows are rescheduled and are advised to refrain from calling the Box Office at this time. Any urgent queries can be directed to box.office@kingsportsmouth.co.uk where they will receive a response within 48 hours.

Performances after Friday, May 1 are currently going ahead as planned. The Theatre will continue to update information via their website, email and social media channels during our temporary closure.

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO:

"It is with great sadness that we have come to this decision, albeit for a temporary period where the health and safety of our community is the upmost priority.

This is a unique and challenging time for the Theatre and the entire industry, and as both an unsubsidised venue and a charity this will impact on us greatly. We are working hard to reschedule performances. If for any reason you cannot make the new date and if you are in a position to support us - and we understand not everyone can - please donate the cost of your ticket. This would be hugely appreciated.

Alternatively, you can make a donation to the Theatre or sponsor a seat online at www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

We thank all our loyal customers in advance for their support and patience in this unprecedented situation.

When we re-open our doors we are looking forward to the exciting shows we have coming up including our Panto, Peter Pan - starring amongst others John Challis.

We cannot wait to welcome everyone back again when the curtain rises."





