The Kings Theatre, Portsmouth Announces JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto for 2021

As Dick Whittington begins his thrilling quest in Portsmouth for Christmas 2020, the Kings Theatre are already looking ahead to next year's panto season, and have announced a GIGANTIC new production of Jack and the Beanstalk for 2021.

Jack and the Beanstalk will run from Saturday 27th November 2021 until Sunday 2nd January 2022 and replaces the previously postponed Peter Pan which had originally been scheduled for 2020. With the legendary John Challis deciding to hang up his Hook, the theatre have decided they don't want to fly off to Neverland without their Captain, and are heading up the beanstalk instead with the Kings' resident Dame, Jack Edwards donning his wig and make-up as Dame Trott.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk start at £25 and are on sale from 10am on Tuesday 8th December 2020.

Fee Fi Fo Fum, come to the Kings and join in the fun! Can Jack get back the family cow he swapped for magic beans? Can Dame Trott keep a roof over her head and save the family farm? Find out as the Kings Theatre throws a huge sprinkling of fairy dust over an unmissable mix of madcap action, non-stop gags, brilliant songs and of course the 12 Days of Christmas.

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO:

"We fully support John's decision in the crazy world we are living in at the moment, and we wish him well for the future.

"With this in mind, we feel we had the best pirate captain in the business, so have decided without our Hook we can't go forward with Peter Pan.

"BUT we are excited to say that for Christmas 2021 we'll be wrapping the Kings in greenery and presenting the classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk. This will be a GIANT pantomime and what would Pompey's panto be without our very own fat bloke in a dress? So yes, Portsmouth's favourite Dame, Jack Edwards will be back as Dame Trott."

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk are on sale from 10am Tuesday 8th December at www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk

