The Hammonds Band Celebrates 25 Years Of Performances at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The ever-popular Hammonds Band returns to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month for a fabulous afternoon of the best of brass music.

This year the band has recorded a new CD called Scarborough Fayre, dedicated to their Scarborough audiences and celebrating the 25 years they have played at the theatre.

The award-winning band, one of the country's premier brass ensembles, will play in the Round from 3pm on Sunday 8 January.



The concert will feature music from the CD, some favourites and some which are new to Scarborough audiences.

The band was founded in 1855 by Sir Titus Salt as an amenity for the workers at his recently opened mill. It later had a long association with Hammonds Sauce Works under the baton of the legendary Geoffrey Whitham. It is from these two parts of its past that it derives its current name, Hammonds Band.



Under the direction of Morgan Griffiths, Hammonds Band is now one of the country's finest brass bands, performing in venues across the world.

Tickets to the Hammonds Band concert, priced from £10, are available from the Box Office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com