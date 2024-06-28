The Gramophones Theatre Company Rebrands as Rebel Sparks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gramophones Theatre Company rebranded as Rebel Sparks to support female, trans and gender non-conforming artists to burn brightly!

The Gramophones formed as a theatre company in Nottingham fifteen years ago, and have been making a wide variety of performances since then that have included clown comedy, autobiographical theatre and, most recently, an aerial circus show for babies. They have performed at local venues like Nottingham Playhouse and Lakeside Arts Centre, as well as performing at the Edinburgh Fringe and touring nationally.

"When we started fifteen years ago, we were meeting in rooms above pubs, working for nothing and making DIY theatre in our evenings and at weekends. Our name came from the fact we toured with two antique Gramophones that had been converted to speakers to play our music on". (Hannah Stone, Co-Artistic Director)

Since then, their success and popularity means they've grown into a professional theatre company, receiving Arts Council funding for all of their projects. They have toured the length and breadth of the country, and been commissioned to make shows by Curve Theatre in Leicester, Arts Depot in London and Lakeside Arts in Nottingham amongst others. Artistic Directors Hannah Stone and Ria Ashcroft have moved from performing on stage to carving out careers as directors. In 2023 Ria directed a show for The Scottish National Orchestra which won the Young Audiences Music award for Best Large Ensemble Production. Hannah is currently Co-Directing 'The Trials' by Dawn King at Nottingham Playhouse.

"We now want to put everything we have learnt to good use in order to ignite other artists' creativity, particularly in a time when women and gender non-conforming artists are still not being paid equally. The name "Rebel Sparks" captures that exciting new energy and drive for change, and marks a new chapter for the company". (Ria Ashcroft, Co-Artistic Director)

To celebrate the new name and aims, Rebel Sparks are introducing their new Associate Artist, and calling out for two more. Their first Associate is Farrell Cox, a black British actress, aerialist, theatre maker and solo performer. The company have worked with Farrell on three shows and have been bowled over by Farrell's own work.

The search is now on for two more female, trans or gender non-conforming theatre artists to join Rebel Sparks for a year-long attachment. The opportunity is open to writers, directors, choreographers, and designers, as well as performers, and comes with a small pot of money and a package of support. They are also holding an Ignite- networking day on the 18th July to meet local female, trans and gender non-conforming theatre artists.

"We are excited to see who is out there that we don't know about, and to hear what they might need from an independent company. We want to hear about the exciting theatre they want to make, and how we can use our learning and experience from the last fifteen years to help them". (Hannah Stone, Co-Artistic Director).

More information about becoming an Associate Artist is available at

https://tinyurl.com/RebelSparksAssociates

Sign up for the Ignite-networking day at: https://tinyurl.com/RebelSparksNetworking

Comments