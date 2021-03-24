The Gate Theatre Announces Gate Generations - A New Digital Series From The Gate Young Associates

Gate Generations is the creative digital response to the theatre's extraordinary 40-year history from the venue's Young Associates. It offers an unprecedented opportunity to glimpse into the Gate's celebrated archive with five intriguing vignettes inspired by some of its landmark productions.

Five pieces made in the artists' homes during lockdown, create an eclectic and potent mix of original, irreverent and subversive visions drawn from great works across the decades, which opened at the Gate. These are available to view for free on the Gate website.

Curated by Gate Associate Director Yasmin Hafesji, Gate Generations celebrates brilliance, originality and spirit with five plays rediscovered, some reimagined, some newly written, all presented to discover afresh for a new audience in a new decade.

PHAEDRA'S LOVE

An excerpt from Phaedra's Love by Sarah Kane

Directed by Rohan Gotobed

Cast features Catherine Chalk as Phaedra and Hosanna Johnson as Doctor

PHAEDRA'S LOVE was first presented in London at The Gate Theatre in 1996.

DAMNED FOR DESPAIR

A scene from DAMNED FOR DESPAIR by Tirso de Molina

Translated by Laurence Boswell

Performed and directed by Rufus Love

Damned for Despair was first presented at the Gate in 1991

I WENT TO YOUR GRAVE YESTERDAY

A poem written in response to DEATH AND THE PLOUGHMAN by Johannes von Saaz

Translated by Michael West

Poem written and performed by Lauren Ziebart

Death and the Ploughman was first presented at the Gate in 2002

GEORGE

An audio play inspired by George Orwell's DOWN AND OUT IN PARIS AND LONDON

Written by Hosanna Johnson

Directed by Gate Associate Director Yasmin Hafesji

Performed by Catherine Chalk, Barbara Smith, and Lauren Ziebart

Down and Out in Paris and London was first presented at the Gate in 1979

SUNSET BABY

A blog post in response to SUNSET BABY by Dominique Morisseau

By Kwame Owusu

Sunset Baby was first presented at the Gate in 2012

As part of Gate Lates on Thursday 1 April, Ellen McDougall will be joined by the young associates who have worked on this series to discuss the pieces and expanding on their work, their processes, and how looking back can help us make sense of the present.

The Gate's Young Associates are a company of 15 young writers, performers, directors, and designers. Across a year-long programme of workshops, mentoring sessions and performance opportunities, they are provided with the practical tools they need to support their careers as theatre makers. Crucially, the programme enables them to make work together and experiment with different ideas in a supportive environment.