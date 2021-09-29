The English National Opera Relaunches Their ENO Response Scheme In Partnership With The Critics' Circle

ENO Response is a critics training scheme, funded by the English National Opera (ENO) and run independently of it.

This year, the ENO are relaunching the ENO Response scheme in partnership with the Critics' Circle, in conjunction with the ENO's 2021/22 season at the London Coliseum.

ENO Response offers aspiring writers the opportunity to review world-class opera whilst receiving writing advice and feedback from industry mentors to help them develop and hone their craft.

This season, the ENO are seeking 12 passionate, dedicated writers who wish to develop their critical writing skills, and actively encourage applications from those who are underrepresented in opera and the arts.

The aim is to increase the range of voices and perspectives that contribute to opera's national conversation, ensuring the audience gateway into opera is as wide as possible. It's part of the ENO's broad commitment as a leading arts organisation to develop talent across all areas of the art form - from singers, conductors, technicians, musicians and beyond.

While we are looking for the widest range of people, a few things are highly desirable; a passion for opera and theatre, an ability to communicate confidently through the written word and an ability to spot the strengths and weaknesses of a production. While a detailed knowledge of the technical aspects of opera isn't essential, a strong curiosity is.

For more information on the ENO Response scheme and to find out how to apply, please go to: www.eno.org/about/careers/vacancies/eno-response/

The closing date for the application is Thursday 30 September 2021, 11:59pm.