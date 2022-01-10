The ENO'S LA BOHEME Returns to the London Coliseum

This January, the English National Opera (the ENO) revives Jonathan Miller's staging of Puccini's best-loved opera at the London Coliseum.

La bohème tells of impoverished Parisian poet Rodolfo's doomed love for seamstress Mimì. Miller's naturalistic storytelling along with Puccini's exquisite score, make this a perfect first-time opera for new audiences.

Premiering in 2009, this is the fifth revival of the production at the London Coliseum, which sees the tragic tale take place a century after it was originally set. Miller's fascination with early 20th century photography inspired this transportation of the story to 1930s Paris. Seen through the lens of great photojournalists like Henri Cartier-Bresson, the production is realised through the richly observed design by Miller's long-time collaborator Isabella Bywater.

In the pit is Ben Glassberg, one of Britain's most exciting young conductors, who conducted the ENO Orchestra 'with flair and impetus' (The Observer) at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre for 2019's Olivier Award-nominated co-production of Hansel & Gretel. Ben is currently Music Director at Opéra de Rouen Normandie, and Principal Conductor of the Glyndebourne Tour.

Irish soprano Sinéad Campbell-Wallace makes her ENO debut as Mimì, bringing her 'rich, powerful soprano' (Irish Independent), to the role. Through recent seasons, Sinéad has made fuller dramatic repertoire her speciality, with roles including a 'magnificently sung' (The Times) Leonore in a new Irish National Opera production of Fidelio. Sharing the role of Mimì for the February 12, 19 and 27 matinee performances is British soprano Nadine Benjamin, a former ENO Harewood Artist. Nadine sang a 'livewire, direct Musetta who really has all the fun' (The Times) in 2018's revival of this production.

They are joined by Korean tenor David Junghoon Kim as Rodolfo, reprising the 'touching' (The Observer) role he sang in ENO Drive & Live: La bohème, the world's first fully staged drive-in opera. He returns to the London Coliseum after delivering a performance imbued with 'radiance, lyricism and power' (The Stage) in 2020's Luisa Miller, and as Cavaradossi for Tosca at South Facing Festival in 2021.

Anglo-French baritone Charles Rice sings the role of the tortured artist Marcello, bringing his 'energetic stage presence' (Bachtrack) to the London Coliseum. With a well-established international career, Charles makes a long-awaited return to the ENO, where he last sang Handsome in 2014's The Girl of the Golden West.

Singing the role of Musetta, internationally renowned British soprano Louise Alder makes a welcome return to the ENO, following her 'world-class, exquisitely phrased, beautifully sung' (The Sunday Times) Susanna in 2020's The Marriage of Figaro. Welsh soprano Elin Pritchard steps into the role for the 19 February matinee, following her 'impeccable' (The Guardian) turn as Miss Jessel in 2018's The Turn of the Screw at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

The role of Schaunard is shared by ENO Harewood Artists Alex Otterburn and Benson Wilson. British baritone Alex has been an audience favourite ever since he made his 'notable Coliseum debut' (The Daily Telegraph) in 2019's Jack the Ripper: The Women of Whitechapel, and sang Hel Helson in 2019's Paul Bunyan. 'One of the voices of the decade' (Seen and Heard International), New Zealand-born Samoan baritone Benson sang Schaunard in 2020's ENO Drive & Live. Benson was the winner of the 64th Kathleen Ferrier Award in 2019 and prior to relocating to the UK, won New Zealand's premiere singing competition, The Lexus Song Quest. He made his ENO debut as John Shears in 2019's Paul Bunyan.

Also reprising his Drive & Live role is British bass and ENO Harewood Artist William Thomas as Colline, following on from his 'humane and resonant' (The Times) role in Satyagraha, his first engagement this season for the ENO. William won first prize in the 2019 Kathleen Ferrier Awards.

Completing the cast is British baritone Simon Butteriss, as both Benoît and Alcindoro. Simon is the originator of the role of Benoît in this production. He is joined by ENO Chorus member Adam Sullivan as Parpignol.

Joining the Oliver Award-winning ENO Chorus as Parisians and street sellers, are members of the Cardinal Vaughan Children's Chorus, whilst the renowned forces of the magnificent ENO Orchestra imbue Puccini's most famous score with the brilliant, heart-wrenching tenderness he intended.

The revival director is Crispin Lord and the set and costume designer is Isabella Bywater. Lighting design is by Jean Kalman, and the revival lighting designer is Martin Doone. Translation is by the late Amanda Holden, the much-loved creator of some of opera's most enduring translations.

La bohème opens on Monday 31 January 2022 at the London Coliseum for 13 performances: January 31, February 2, 4, 10, 12, 19, 23, 25, 27 at 19.30. February 5, 12, 19, 27 at 14.30.

Tickets start from £10 (plus booking fee*)