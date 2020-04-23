The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra to Make up to 5,000 Free Tickets Available to NHS Workers

The Strad has reported that the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will make 5,000 free tickets available to NHS workers, once concerts resume following the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets will be made available for future concerts at venues including Birmingham Symphony Hall and Town Hall and the CBSO Centre. NHS workers can register their interest on the CBSO website. Full details of available concerts have not yet been announced, and will be made available at a later date.

CBSO Chief Executive, Stephen Maddock, said: "We know that in these uncertain times music is bringing many people comfort, joy and solace. While we're doing everything we can to keep music alive through online and digital work, we can't wait to get back to performing for our live audiences once again here in Birmingham. And when we do, we would like to say a huge thank you to NHS workers by offering them tickets to the next concerts in our centenary season and beyond. We hope that they will be able to join us to celebrate their incredible work."

