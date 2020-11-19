The British Pantomime Academy Launches Kids Masterclass Workshops

If you're looking for something to keep the kids busy during lockdown or the holidays or some fun and interactive home-schooling opportunities look no further.

The British Pantomime Academy today launches their new 'Kids Masterclass Workshop' aimed at students wanting to learn everything to do with Pantomime and Live Theatre. The workshop is designed to introduce youngsters aged 8-14 or 14-18 to the magical world of pantomime and more. The interactive online workshop will feature numerous different classes and techniques, where youngsters will learn about the traditions and craftmanship of Panto. The hour long workshop will be hosted by TV fave and one of the UK's best loved Panto Dames Eric Potts and Panto star and comedian Kev Orkian.

The British Pantomime academy also offer an 12 additional workshops to provide further insights into the wonderful world of pantomime with an in depth focus on subjects like Script Reading, Character Development, Comedy, Vocals & Acting and Q&A's with some industry pro's including Warwick Davies, John Barr, Graham Cole & Robert Hyman.

The British Pantomime Academy was founded in 2019 bringing workshops and courses to students of all ages. In 2021 these classes have been taken online as the UK's first Online Pantomime Workshops with a focus this year on providing youngsters with fun and interactive sessions and to keep the magic of Panto alive in 2020.

Kev Orkian Founder of the British Pantomime Academy says "2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, not least our children who have had their lives and routines disrupted and a lot of simple pleasures taken away from them. Many after school clubs, extracurricular activities, performing arts classes and academies have had to close due to the Pandemic and although Panto could be considered a somewhat niche genre it offers focus on all elements of the performing arts so we hope we may be able to help to bridge this gap"

"We are passionate about pantomime and know that many kids won't have the opportunity to visit one his year, we are also keenly aware that families are looking for fun, rewarding and engaging experiences for their children during lockdown and holidays; we hope the BPA can offer both of these things and keep the magic of panto, such an ingrained and much loved tradition for many families, alive in 2020. There is no other course like it on the planet!"

The British Pantomime Academy also offers courses for professional and amateur adults looking to expand their skill set and pursue a career in Pantomime or just have fun.

If you love performing whilst having lots of fun, then British Pantomime Academy is for you. Learn all the secrets from the Masters of Panto. Join like-minded students from around the UK and learn what it takes to be a Pantomime Star.

The 'Kids Masterclass Workshop' is just £9.00 per person with discounts available when booking the full 12 workshop course to find out more and book visit www.britishpantomimeacademy.com.

