The Brian Clemens Orchestra Brings SONGS OF THE SILVER SCREEN Tour to UK

The Brian Clemens Jazz Orchestra brings the music of Hollywood’s golden age to theatres across the UK in a brand-new production, Songs from the Silver Screen opening at London’s Bush Hall on 01 August and touring until July 2026.

Following a sold-out performance at Wilton’s Music Hall, the new concert production from pianist, arranger, and bandleader Brian Clemens, is now touring select UK theatres for the 2025–2026 season, visiting London, Crewe, Witham, Bridlington, High Wycombe, Swindon (Christmas Show), and Hunstanton, with more dates to follow.

Drawing on his roots in the heart of Hollywood’s musical tradition, Clemens leads a 13-piece big band in a grand, dazzling, and nostalgic celebration of the silver screen’s most iconic soundtracks.

Blending the elegance of vintage Hollywood with the bold energy of a full jazz big band, the show reimagines decades of beloved film music. Audiences can expect inventive, large-scale arrangements of favourites from The Pink Panther, James Bond, Austin Powers, The Wizard of Oz, Grease, and more, alongside a curated selection of lesser-known cinematic gems, all culminating in a rousing, sing-along finale of big band, R&B, Motown and pop classics.

The production features powerhouse vocalist Francesca Confortini, whose commanding presence, dynamic vocal range, and inimitable charm have made her one of London’s most sought-after jazz performers. Her credits include collaborations with artists such as Cat Stevens and Rod Stewart. Together, she and Brian Clemens guide audiences through a whirlwind musical journey that blends jazz artistry with theatrical flair, a set praised by Jazzwise UK as “an exhilarating and entertaining set of creative arrangements of standards and original music.”

Brian Clemens is a London-based jazz pianist, arranger, and bandleader, originally from Los Angeles. After earning his master’s degree in California and studying with Sinatra’s former pianist, the Grammy Award-winning Bill Cunliffe, he became a prominent figure in L.A.’s vibrant music scene, headlining top jazz venues and performing internationally from Los Angeles to Barcelona.

Now based in London, Brian also leads his acclaimed jazz-pop band, Luminoso and is a resident pianist at iconic London venues such as The Ritz Hotel and Harrods.

He says of the tour: “These songs have been part of my life since growing up in Los Angeles, so it’s a real joy to reimagine them with Francesca’s amazing voice and this incredible group of musicians. I’m so excited to take the show on tour and share it with audiences across the UK in some truly beautiful theatres. I think people will really feel the love we’ve poured into it.”

The growing tour of Songs from the Silver Screen offers audiences across the UK a chance to experience a fresh and nostalgic take on timeless film music. Part concert, part theatrical event it’s a night not to be missed.

Photo Credit: Robert Leslie