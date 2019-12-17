The Birmingham Repertory Theatre Presents NO PLANET B

Four new plays explore the hot topic of global warming on Monday January 20th as part of Boldtext Playwrights' latest show 'NO PLANET B' at The Birmingham REP.

Boldtext, who have produced sell-out shows at The Rep and at Birmingham's historic Steelhouse Lane Lock-up, are now turning their theatrical deliberations to environmental matters in new works by writers Stephen Jackson, Nicola Jones, Sayan Kent, and Julia Wright. The evening of short plays will be followed by an after-show discussion.

Coventry writer, Sayan Kent, who is curating the evening, says: "Global warming is a hot issue and it's getting hotter every day as forests burn, ice melts, and flooding increases. We're hoping that the evening will stimulate plenty of lively debate about our future responsibilities towards the planet." Topics covered by the plays include political protest, flooding, polar bears, and even a brief trip to Planet B itself.

The evening is a 'pay what you can on the night' show which means that tickets are free to book either through the box office on 0121 236 4455 or online at www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/no-planet-b.html. These script-in-hand new writing nights do sell out fast so it's best to reserve your ticket in advance.

'NO PLANET B' is part of The REP's Open Door season, and you can catch the four plays at The Door at The REP at 8pm on Monday 20th January.

NO PLANET B: The plays

SUICIDE KILLS by Stephen Jackson

When a young punk rock singer, Zoe, joins a group of women who threaten suicide to reduce the human population, her mom and dad are devastated.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH by Nicola Jones

With a planet drowning in plastic and the polar bears clinging to a tiny piece of ice, maybe it's time to say: 'enough is enough'?

NEW DOGGERLAND by Sayan Kent

Shawna is lucky she lives on a hill, Malik believes he can turn back the tide, Rona has more than her own survival on her mind. New Doggerland is the name they gave the stretch of water that now covers most of England.

STEPPING UP by Julia Wright

Sarah and Ian take part in an occupation of council buildings to protest climate change. They are not usually activists but believe that it really is an emergency.

For more information please visit: http://boldtextcollective.wordpress.com





