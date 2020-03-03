The Belgrade Announces Live Music Lineup For April and May

If the wet weather has dampened your mood, the Belgrade Theatre is ready to put a spring back in your step with a whole host of live music nights running throughout April and May. This spring, get ready to experience top tributes to amazing acts ranging from Pink Floyd to Luther Vandross and Amy Winehouse to Ariana Grande.

The programme kicks off on Wed 1 April with the return of the ever popular UK Pink Floyd Experience. Boasting eight top-flight musicians and a world-class crew, this acclaimed show combines outstanding musicianship with a stunning light show and projection in true Pink Floyd style.

On Thu 2 April, the Illegal Eagles are back to celebrate the hits of the legendary West Coast country rock band, from Hotel California to Life in the Fast Lane. Sat 11 April sees the return of another Coventry favourite as Seven Drunken Nights unfolds The Story of the Dubliners. From The Wild Rover to Molly Malone, join them for an unforgettable night of classic tunes and Irish craic that's guaranteed to have you singing and clapping along.

On Tue 5 May, a brand new show RUSH - A Joyous Jamaican Journey combines music and narration to tell the story of the Windrush generation. Narrated by local comedian John Simmit, this uplifting show is bursting with compelling stories and favourite songs by the likes of Desmond Dekker, Toots and the Maytals, Bob Marley and more, all performed live by the JA Reggae Band. Expect to hear the sounds of ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dance hall and reggae in this genre-hopping, continent-crossing musical celebration of the people who made the incredible journey to the motherland.

Direct from London's West End, You Win Again dives into the disco era on Wed 13 May, bringing back the distinctive sound of one of the most iconic bands to ever grace the stage. Grab your platform shoes and get ready to boogie to the hits of The Bee Gees in this breathtaking concert spectacular.

The dance classics continue on Thu 14 May, when internationally renowned tribute Harry Cambridge heads to Coventry to pay homage to one of the greatest stars of soul and disco in Luther - A Luther Vandross Celebration. Witness the velvet-voiced legend live on in this thrillingly authentic show, supported by a ten-piece live band.

On Fri 15 May, there'll be another chance to be part of Paul Hopkins' Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience, celebrating 32 years since the release of the Wilburys' original album, and paying special tribute to The Big O himself, who died later the same year. Featuring tracks like Handle with Care and End of the Line, this unmissable show combines the supergroup's songs with solo hits by its all-star line-up including Jeff Lynne, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan.

On Sat 16 May, Laura Jane Butler stars in A Tribute to Amy - the only Amy Winehouse tribute with the endorsement of Amy's parents, Mitch and Janice. Featuring chart-busting songs from the multi-platinum-selling albums Frank, Back to Black and Lioness: Hidden Treasures, this authentic and respectful homage has been praised by fans worldwide.

The month wraps up with the UK's number one tributes to global superstar Ariana Grande and kids' sensation Jojo Siwa coming together in the most exciting pop production of 2020. Running at 1pm and 6pm on Sat 30 May, this family friendly Tribute to Ariana and Jojo celebrates two of the most influential female artists of the decade.

Tickets to all of these shows and more are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visit www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. Book for three or four shows in the Spring 2020 Season to enjoy 15% off your purchase, or book for five or more to claim a massive 25% off.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You