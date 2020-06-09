The Barn Theatre to Bring the Circus Online

The Barn Theatre have announced that they will be bringing circus to the digital world as they announce the Circus Cabaret, which will be released on the theatre's Facebook and YouTube platforms at 7:30pm on Saturday 13th June.

The evening, hosted by Giffords Circus and Tweedy's Lost & Found star Tweedy the Clown, will feature performances from circus acts that were originally scheduled to be touring with Giffords Circus' 20th anniversary production The Hooley, which has now been postponed due to the current lockdown.

The performers, who are currently unable to perform as part of the circus, will be performing acts such as hand-to-hand acrobats, the German wheel and duo aerial hoop alongside musical performances from The Packhorse Band.

The performers featured are: Emanuel Curatola, Giuseppe Curatola, Tatyana Levkova, Denis Remnev and Tatyana Ozhiganova.

The event will also feature an exclusive interview with Giffords Circus producer and performer Lil Rice, who recently took on the role following her aunt Nell Giffords' passing in 2019.

Whilst appearing on the theatre's daytime show Live From The Clinic with Dr Dawn Harper, Lil Rice said "The Barn have been amazing. A few of our circus artists haven't been able to go home, and so, the Barn have given them a place to perform. They've created their own acts, they've found some costumes from our costume department and they've picked their own music. Everyone here has given them a place to perform, which is unbelievable."

Circus Cabaret will mark the third Barn Theatre project that Tweedy the Clown has been involved with. He currently hosts and performs in his weekly children's show Tweedy's Lost & Found on Saturdays at 10am, which has featured appearances from the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Hugh Bonneville and Reece Shearsmith. Tweedy also featured in the first series of the theatre's reimagined Shakespeare series, Bard From The Barn, where he performed his modern take of Dromio of Ephesus from The Comedy of Errors, directed by Hal Chambers.

Circus Cabaret will be available for free on the Barn's Facebook and YouTube channels however the event will be fundraising for both the performers involved and the Barn Theatre. Donations will be able to be made by texting BARNCIRCUS with a donation amount to 70085, texts cost the donation value plus one standard rate message. Donations can also be made by calling 01285 648255 or on the theatre's website at barntheatre.org.uk/sob.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253) have launched their SAVE OUR BARN campaign, via their website and social media platforms, to ensure the Barn Theatre's survival.

Check out the trailer below!

