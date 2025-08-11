The Ballet House Returns To The Royal Opera House This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ballet House will return to the Royal Opera House on Sunday 21 September 2025 for a new masterclass, following its successful launch last year. Founded by Sian Murphy, Repetiteur at The Royal Ballet and former Company dancer, The Ballet House offers comprehensive, inspiring, and inclusive training experiences for dancers of all levels.

Open to young dancers without audition, the programme is designed for students considering vocational training or seeking to enrich their weekly classes. Each masterclass features guest teachers from across the dance world and may include ballet technique, repertoire, contemporary dance, character work, Pilates, and injury prevention. Sessions take place in the Royal Opera House’s world-class studios, giving participants the rare opportunity to train in one of the most iconic venues in the world.

Past guest teachers have included Dame Darcey Bussell, Marianela Núñez, Natalia Osipova, Gary Avis, Edward Watson, and Eric Underwood, alongside Pilates specialist Rachael Hall. Guest faculty for September will be announced soon.

Sian Murphy, who danced with The Royal Ballet from 1996–2016 and became Repetiteur in 2021, said, “The Ballet House is about more than perfecting technique, it’s about inspiring confidence, offering access, and fostering a love of dance in the prestigious setting of the Royal Opera House.”

Spaces for the September masterclass are limited, and early booking is recommended. For more information and to register, visit theballethouse.com.