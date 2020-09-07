The Actors Centre Renews Fundraising Appeal As Organisation Set To Run Out Of Money By December 2020

The Actors Centre will remain closed for the remainder of 2020.

Chief Executive of The Actors Centre, Amanda Davey has warned that due to Covid-19, the future of the organisation is at risk as the registered charity, which is also home to the Tristan Bates Theatre, is set to run out of money by December 2020. Following the socially distanced world premiere of Gemma Lawrence's Sunnymead Court, The Actors Centre will remain closed for the remainder of 2020.

In a statement issued earlier today, Davey said that "like many unsubsidised charities, The Actors Centre has experienced significant losses due to Covid-19" and noted that it is not financially viable for The Actors Centre to physically reopen in the current climate. Speaking on the organisation's precarious financial position, Davey added that "The Actors Centre will run out of money by December 2020 and we are now renewing our fundraising appeal; calling for urgent donations to save our organisation."

Established in 1978, The Actors Centre offers a year-round workshop and theatre programme and as well as being home to its flagship Off-West End venue, the Tristan Bates Theatre, the Centre champions new writing and work-in-development through its John Thaw Studio. Davey said that "the majority of the staff team will remain on furlough until the end of October" and the small remaining team have been using this time to "negotiate [The Actors Centre's] space within the industry and reimagine what the future of the organisation will look like."

The Actors Centre has continued to offer work workshops and theatre online throughout the pandemic, most recently streaming Bren Gosling's Moment of Grace, with the Centre also live-streaming a number of dates of its upcoming live production of Gemma Lawrence's Sunnymead Court, presented by Defibrillator in association with The Actors Centre. In addition to its online workshop and theatre programme, which will continue for the remainder of the year, the Centre has ran interviews throughout lockdown with stars such as Joanna Lumley, Rosalie Craig and Paapa Essiedu as part of The Actors Centre Meets series.

Speaking about the future, Davey said: "We are now facing the heartbreaking reality that The Actors Centre may not exist in a few months. While we have applied to Arts Council England's Cultural Recovery Fund, the uncertainty of the outcome, combined with the large volume of applicants means that, like much of the cultural sector, we are having to face difficult cost-saving measures across all aspects of our organisation.

"We are excited about how we will move The Actors Centre forward, however we cannot get there without your urgent support."

Donate to The Actors Centre here: actorscentre.co.uk/donate

