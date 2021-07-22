The 7 Fingers Open Their Tour at Birmingham Hippodrome in September

This autumn, Dance Consortium presents the first UK tour for 11 years by contemporary circus trailblazers The 7 Fingers who are bringing their hit show Passagers to the UK - one of the first international companies to tour post-pandemic.



Passagers plays with our timeless fascination with travel, both nostalgic and symbolic. A colourful and diverse group of nine strangers meet onboard a train. Through the course of their journey, in the temporarily-suspended reality of their journey, they get to know each other. They begin to share their stories and reveal their emotional states through virtuoso acrobatics - vaulting somersaults, breathtaking trapeze, daredevil balances on the highwire - along with contemporary dance, narrative, song and an original soundtrack by Colin Gagné including two songs sung live.



The 7 Fingers' seven founders - including Passagers director Shana Carroll - set up the collective in 2002 after performing with some of the world's best contemporary circus companies, including Cirque de Soleil. Their mission was to strip circus down to its thrilling essence and fuse it with dance, theatre, multimedia, music and storytelling. Since then, the company has gained a worldwide reputation for telling human stories with life-enhancing theatricality, warmth and humour.



The 7 Fingers are based in the heart of Montreal's downtown theatre district in a purpose-built studio which houses all their activities under one roof. Their many credits include intimate one-man shows, large-scale arena performances, Broadway musicals, artistic collaborations with renowned International Artists and companies, production design and direction, special events, Olympic ceremonies, televised performances, fashion, art and music events, and immersive experiences, all bearing the company's unmistakable stamp.



The performers are Louis Joyal, Anna Kichtchenko, Maude Parent, Pablo Pramparo, Samuel Renaud, Brin Schoellkopf, Sabine Van Rensburg, Marilou Verschelden and Will Underwood.

Learn more at www.The7FingersTour.co.uk.

Tour Dates:

Tuesday 21 September at 7.30pm & Wednesday 22 September at 1pm

BIRMINGHAM Hippodrome, part of the autumn edition of Birmingham International Dance Festival

Hurst St, Birmingham B5 4TB

Tickets: 0844 338 5000 / www.birminghamhippodrome.com



Friday 24 & Saturday 25 September at 7.30pm

MILTON KEYNES Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

Tickets: 0333 009 6690 / www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



Tuesday 28 September at 7.30pm HULL New Theatre

HULL New Theatre, presented as part of Freedom Festival, Hull

Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF

Tickets: 01482 300306 / www.hulltheatres.co.uk



Thursday 30 September and Friday 1 October at 7.30pm BRIGHTON DOME

BRIGHTON DOME

Church St, Brighton BN1 1UE

Tickets: 01273 709709 / www.brightondome.org



Tuesday 5 & Wednesday 6 October at 7.30pm

Royal Concert Hall NOTTINGHAM

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

Tickets: 0115 989 5555 / www.trch.co.uk



Monday 11 & Tuesday 12 October at 7.30pm

Theatre Royal PLYMOUTH

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

Tickets: 01752 267222 / www.theatreroyal.com