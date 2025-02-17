Teen Voices Take Centre Stage in New Restoke Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bernadette and Other Teenage Folk Tales, a trilogy of teenage myth and transformation, will come to Fenton Town Hall, Stoke-on-Trent next month. Performances run March 20th - 23rd, 2025.

Bernadette and Other Teenage Folk Tales is a surreal exploration of adolescence, folklore, and the stories we tell to survive the dark corners of growing up. Spoken word, movement, live music and animation combine to create new worlds where the boundaries between myth and reality blur.

Written by Florence Espeut-Nickless, Bernadette and Other Teenage Folk Tales invites the audience to step into a world where folklore is not just fantasy, but a necessity in the face of an uncertain future. The show includes three original stories, which will be performed immersively around an epic set design by April Dalton, original music composed by Paul Rogerson and live music from the company.

The production is a collaboration between Stoke-on-Trent-based arts organisation Restoke, a team of independent creatives from across the UK, and the talented young people of the Power Project Company - a company of 14 teenagers, aged 13-17 from Stoke-on-Trent and North Staffordshire.

Clare Reynolds, Artistic Director, said: "We've taken the idea of folklore as something that helps us make sense of our world and brought it to life through the eyes of young people. In these tales, the challenges of adolescence are woven into myths that speak to universal themes: identity, transformation, and resilience. The teens involved in this production have poured their hearts into this work, creating something truly special and personal."

Bernadette and Other Teenage Folk Tales will run for five performances only, from March 20th - 23rd, 2025, at Fenton Town Hall, Stoke-on-Trent. Each performance lasts one hour, and the immersive nature of the show means that the audience will be invited to move around the space as the tales unfold. Suitable for audiences aged 12 and over.

Comments