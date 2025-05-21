TWILIGHT IN CONCERT Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A 13-date, UK-wide tour has been announced for Twilight In Concert. Celebrating 20 years since the publication of the first book, this live-to-film concert experience features a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians, and will transport audiences on a journey deep into the heart of ‘forever'.

Tickets for Twilight In Concert will go on sale Friday 23rd May (BST) at 10am.

Set in an enchanting candlelit setting, Twilight In Concert offers a unique opportunity for audiences to re-live the film that started it all. Musicians will take the stage to perform the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie presented in its entirety on a cinema size screen, setting the tone for a truly romantic evening.

The Twilight Saga is one of the most successful young adult film franchises of all time. The five films (Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Parts 1 & 2) have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The films were adapted from “Twilight” creator Stephenie Meyer's acclaimed series of books that won multiple awards, sold over 160 million copies worldwide and were translated into 49 different languages. Lionsgate's animated TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's novel “Midnight Sun” has been picked up to series at Netflix.

Whether you're Team Edward, Team Jacob or Team Bella, Twilight In Concert promises an unforgettable event for fans of the beloved The Twilight Saga franchise and music enthusiasts alike.

Tour dates – February 2026

Sunday 1st Edinburgh Usher Hall

Monday 2nd Aberdeen P&J Live

Tuesday 3rd Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 5th York Barbican

Friday 6th Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Saturday 7th Sheffield City Hall

Sunday 8th Birmingham Symphony Hall

Monday 9th Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 11th Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 12th London Eventim Apollo

Friday 13th Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sunday 15th Oxford New Theatre

Monday 16th Brighton Centre

About Twilight

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) doesn't expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) — a boy who's hiding a dark secret: he's a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a coterie of undead that would make Bella their prey. Based on the #1 NEW YORK TIMES best-selling sensation by Stephenie Meyer, TWILIGHT adds a dangerous twist to the classic story of star-crossed lovers. The film adaptation of Twilight is directed by Catherine Hardwicke from a screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg, and stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, and Taylor Lautner.

