TRG Arts and Purple Seven Release Analysis on Impact of Sales at UK Theatres

Today international arts management consultants TRG Arts and UK arts data specialists Purple Seven have released new analysis on the on-going scale of the impact on daily sales at UK theatres.

Average daily sales across the hundreds of UK arts venues sharing data with Purple Seven for the first 30 days (17 March - 15 April 2020) after the theatre shutdown was significantly down compared to the equivalent 30 days in 2019. Across the sample, numbers of advance tickets fell by 94% and income by 93%, showing no improvement from the analysis reported at the beginning of the shutdown.

For the first time TRG Arts and Purple Seven have examined sales for different venue types. While income for all venue types fell by at least 87%, the types most affected were medium size (c.400-1000 seat) presenting houses (96%) and concert halls (95%). Reduction in West End revenues (92%) were very close to the national average.

TRG's Chief Executive Officer Jill Robinson commented:

'It highlights what a strange and challenging time we are in when an 87% drop in ticket revenue is a 'good' result. Producing houses have greater control over their programming and some may have developed deeper relationships with their audiences and members. Medium scale presenting houses face particular challenges. Many are almost or completely un-funded but they are crucial to health of both subsidised and commercial touring. There is a complex ecology in the performing arts. It's crucial that no part of sector is forgotten or left behind in this crisis.'

Purple Seven's CEO Stuart Nicolle added:

'In the coming weeks we should have greater clarity on the strategy for ending the shut-down. We will then need to have the right product available at the right time. We are beginning to look in more detail at how far ahead customers are choosing to purchase tickets and exploring new ways to track consumer confidence. As we continue to increase the numbers of organisations sharing their data in the free COVID-19 Benchmarking group we will paint an ever more detailed picture of where and how we are seeing the beginnings of recovery.'

Over 150 new UK and North American organisations have signed up to TRG Arts and Purple Seven free COVID-19 Benchmarking groups in the last two weeks by signing up at https://go.trgarts.com/benchmark.





