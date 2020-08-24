TOWN & GOWN Theatre Cambridge Launches

The flexible space has recently revealed its first season programme.

Amongst all of the bad news in our industry at the moment, there comes a beacon of light from the heart of Cambridge, with the opening of a brand new venue: The Town and Gown Pub & Theatre.

Located in Market Passage, the site was formally the city's Arts Cinema but is now being transformed into a bustling bar and restaurant, complete with a shiny new intimate fringe theatre space.

The flexible space has recently revealed its first season programme of professional fringe theatre and in-house productions, starting in October with socially distanced performances that include cabaret, new writing and musical theatre.

Upcoming 2020 highlights from the announced season include: Cabaret Whore (featuring West End star Sarah-Louise Young), two-hander musical When Adam Met Apple and Looking For Me Friend, which celebrates the work of comedy genius, Victoria Wood.

The Town and Gown Theatre Manager, Karl Steele, said: "We are thrilled and really proud to be opening a new venue during these difficult times rather than closing one. The hospitality and theatre industry is taking a massive punch at the moment and we are doing everything we can to reignite some movement in our industries"

This marks Steele's newest venture after championing fringe theatre and small-scale production to huge success at the Old Joint Stock Theatre in Birmingham.

For more information about the new venue and to book tickets, please visit https://www.townandgown.co.uk/theatre/.

