TOM, DICK AND HARRY Comes to the New Vic

The New Vic Theatre and Kenny Wax Ltd will co-produce brand new stage play Tom, Dick and Harry this summer.

The play, an original script co-written by Andrew Pollard, Michael Hugo and Theresa Heskins inspired by top secret information that was classified in the war archives until 1972, will debunk the myths, honour the people involved and tell the true story of one of the most daring escape attempts in World War history. An incredible tale about solidarity across nations, and of an unbreakable spirit to achieve the impossible, Tom, Dick and Harry is filled with dynamic drama, humour and breathtaking theatricality.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins, who will direct the play, said: "It's such an inspiring story of spirit and determination. We'll tell it as a really dynamic, vibrant piece of theatre that celebrates the ingenuity and spirit of the escapees. The story is comic, and tragic, and an adventure, and quite thoughtful at times. I think audiences will be fascinated to learn what we discovered in the archives, which honours the memory of those involved at the same time as offering some surprising insights. And of course, we're making it as theatre-in-the-round, which is such an engaging way to make and see a play: audiences feel so much a part of the action, which makes for a spirit of togetherness that is very much in keeping with this story about how much can be achieved when people work together."

Co-producer Kenny Wax said: "Having worked with Theresa, Andy and Mike on '80 Days' and loving the unique physicality that they brought to that fictional novel, I didn't hesitate to jump on board when offered the opportunity to partner in the re-telling of this extraordinary true story".

Tom, Dick and Harry will open at the New Vic from Friday 10 June to Saturday 9 July 2022, before embarking on a national tour. For more information visit newvictheatre.org.uk.