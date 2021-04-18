THE WYRE LADY OF FLEETWOOD Premiere Launches With Brighton Fringe

A recent launch of Brighton Fringe announced that it is set to be the largest open access arts festival in England once again.

Brighton buckles up to be the biggest again.

A rousing online ceremony for Brighton Fringe took place on Sunday April 11th 7pm and served to remind Performers and Supporters that this years festival opens at the end of May.

Julian Caddy, Brighton Fringe CEO, opened the event by quoting the number of World Premieres and International productions in the programme, which would currently make this the largest open-access arts festival in England.

One of the World Premieres this year is The Wyre Lady of Fleetwood a story about the Lancashire fishing industry presented by Lita Doolan Productions. The cast is soon to be announced for this livestream piece of new writing by Lita Doolan. This is the fourth time the award-winning Production company brings a world premier to Brighton Fringe and they return because of the family network the festival creates.

A Fringe warm up was led by Lorraine Bowen who performed an audience participation comedy chair aerobics routine. Joe Black, fresh from RuPaul's Drag Race, entertained the 80 plus Zoom audience with a stylised Spice Girls song whilst playing Accordion.

The Fringe launch ended with a call for companies to share the hashtag #CelebrateFringe on social media and announced that tickets would go on sale from 12:00 on 16 April.