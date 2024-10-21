THE WHITBY REBELS is Now Playing at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The autumn show at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre, The Whitby Rebels, is now on and runs until Saturday 2 November. Keith Bartlett, Kieran Foster, Jacqueline King, Duncan MacInnes, Jacky Naylor and Louise Mai Newberry star in this world premiere show by Bea Roberts, based on a true story and directed by the SJT’s Artistic Director, Paul Robinson,

In Whitby Harbour, in the summer of 1991, something extraordinary happened. A humble pleasure boat set sail for the Arctic crewed by misfits, pensioners and the vicar for Egton and Grosmont.

This motley crew was assembled by Captain Jack Lammiman to complete a daring mission: to erect a plaque honouring Whitby whaling Captain William Scoresby senior on a Volcanic Island hundreds of miles north of Iceland.

Their voyage is a classic story of British eccentricity and determination to rival Eddie the Eagle’s Olympic exploits, bus driver Kempton Bunton stealing the Portrait of the Duke of Wellington, and crane operator Maurice Flitcroft playing golf in the British Open.

Writer Bea Roberts says: “What appealed to me about this story to begin with is that it felt like an Ealing comedy or a Carry On – it’s got this fantastically silly edge: this group of pensioners being chased by the Royal Navy! But it’s also really remarkable as a story of incredible adventure, of daring, of bravery and of people doing something really rather audacious and brilliant.”

Director Paul Robinson says: “I’m so excited to bring this local story to life, particularly as many people will remember it. And I can’t wait to see the audiences’ faces when they see a boat on stage!”

The Whitby Rebels is designed by Jessica Curtis, with lighting design by Sally Ferguson. The composer and sound designer is Simon Slater, the movement director is Georgina Lamb, and the wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook. The fight director is Kaitlin Howard, and the nautical consultant is Tom Hill. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

The Whitby Rebels can be seen at the SJT until Saturday 2 November.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

