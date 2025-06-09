THE TRUMAN CAPOTE TALK SHOW Comes to The Pleasance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Festival veteran and Scotsman Fringe-First winner Bob Kingdom will return to Edinburgh with his work The Truman Capote Talk Show at The Pleasance Attic, from 30 July.

A celebration of the great American novelist, screenwriter, playwright, and actor, Kingdom becomes a man wrestling with the psychological conflict between creative talent and self-destructive impulse.

Having dazzled the literati in his twenties with the novel Other Voices, Other Rooms, and later with In Cold Blood and Breakfast at Tiffany's, Truman Capote fell swiftly from grace with Answering Prayers, a gossipy dissection of the lives of Manhattan's rich and famous. He expected to be celebrated by those he included in the book, but instead, he was seen as the viper in the nest and was swiftly ostracised.

Capote never regained his popularity, leading a life spent observing instead of participating. A member of Andy Warhol's coterie, his descent into drink and drug use was well documented.

Back in Edinburgh one more time. this critically acclaimed portrait of an obsessive, creative, and destructive soul, talking from beyond the early grave, will delight fans of Capote - the infamous, outrageous, bitchy lounge lizard.

Bob Kingdom is one of the UK's most respected writers and performers. Following acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe, he has toured The Truman Capote Talk Show throughout the UK and internationally as well as other celebrated appearances as Stan Laurel, Elsa Edgar, Edward Duke of Windsor, Evelyn Waugh and even Queen Victoria. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Dylan Thomas in Anthony Hopkins' directorial debut, Dylan Thomas: Return Journey.

Bob is also an accomplished artist. His exhibition FACEtS, a new way of looking at photographic portraits, which reveal hidden depths of character and personality in their folded surfaces, boasts sell-out shows at Arden and Anstruther in West Sussex and The Chelsea Arts Club in London.

Richard Jordan and Bob Kingdom first met when Richard was 16 years old and worked as production assistant on Bob's solo-show Dylan Thomas Return Journey at the Edinburgh Fringe. Some years later, Richard embarked on his producing career, and since 1999 they have collaborated on his plays worldwide. Their past productions have included: Dylan Thomas: Return Journey; The Truman Capote Talk Show; Stan Laurel: Please Stand Up!; An Audience with the Duke of Windsor; and Mr Kingdom's Queen Victoria. In 2015, their production of Dylan Thomas: Return Journey became one of the fastest shows to sell out in the history of the Adelaide International Festival of the Arts.

