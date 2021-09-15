THE TRAGEDY OF DORIAN GRAY Transfers To London's Drayton Arms Theatre

OffFest Award winning, The Tragedy of Dorian Gray by Ross Dinwiddy - a tense and compelling, yet darkly humorous reimagining of Oscar Wilde's classic tale which moves the action to the 1960s is opening at The Drayton Arms Theatre in October 2021. This marks the return of Blue Devil Productions to the London stage after sell-out previews in both Brighton and Hastings Fringe Festivals.

It's 1965, the world has changed, and London is swinging...

In a studio in Chelsea, a young man is about to have his portrait painted. From there, Dorian's story of fame, vanity, lust and corruption will take audiences on a twisted odyssey through heartbreak, betrayal and a touch of bloody murder.

Writer and director Ross Dinwiddy said, "This has been a massive undertaking for all involved. But fortunately, everyone has stayed motivated and committed to the project throughout the most difficult and challenging of years. I couldn't be prouder of our team. To cap this off with two awards at Brighton Fringe was an honour for all of us and we can't wait to get on stage at The Drayton Arms Theatre this autumn."

Blue Devil's last three plays, The Geminus, Franz Kafka - Apparatus and Ruffian on the Stair were all nominated for awards at Brighton Fringe.

Learn more at www.bluedeviltheatre.co.uk.