THE THINKING DRINKERS: HEROES OF HOOCH Come To London

The Thinking Drinkers are due to embark on a national tour with their brand-new show, Heroes of Hooch, fresh from their run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

After several years of sell-out Edinburgh shows and national tours, the 'alco-demic' adventurers are returning with a hilarious and intoxicating imbibing expedition in search of history's most extraordinary elbow-benders - and, as ever, they're giving each and every audience member five free delicious drinks along the way.

That's right. Five. Free. Drinks. Really delicious ones too. You're welcome.

Armed with their catchphrase 'Drink Less, Drink Better', The Thinking Drinkers raise a glass to the heroic men and women who have cunningly used alcohol to inspire them to achieve some truly great things - artists, adventurers, astronomers, musicians, magicians, conquerors, can-can dancers, pirates, painters, politicians, thinkers, theorists, scientists, sportsmen, visionaries and more...

You'll laugh a lot, you'll learn a lot...and you'll get five free drinks.

The Thinking Drinkers are award-winning drinks writers and comedy performers Ben McFarland and Tom Sandham. They've regularly written about drink for a host of newspapers and magazines including the Daily Telegraph, Spectator, Esquire, Shortlist, National Geographic, The Guardian, Time Out London, Conde Nast Traveller, Imbibe Magazine, The Independent and Drinks Retailer News.

Authorities on all aspects of alcohol, the Thinking Drinkers regularly appear on radio and television espousing their "Drink Less, Drink Better" message. Having met in their 20s whilst working on a leading pub magazine, Ben and Tom left for America where they co-wrote the award-winning Good Beer Guide West Coast USA. Since then, the dynamic drinking duo have written and performed critically acclaimed sell-out runs at both the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and venues in London's West End for the last nine years.

In 2018/19, the Thinking Drinkers completed a 40+ date nationwide tour and will be touring the UK again from September to April 2020.

Together they have written seven acclaimed books including the award-winning The Thinking Drinkers: An Enlightened Imbibers Guide to Alcohol - inspired by one of their previous Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows.

Website: www.thinkingdrinkers.com





