THE TERMINATOR LIVE Concert Tour to Debut Across the UK in 2025

One of the most iconic films of all-time, The Terminator, will be brought to life in concert for the very first time in the UK for a 4-date tour in 2025. The Terminator LIVE will celebrate the award-winning film, as its signature synthesiser-led, percussive score is performed in sync with the iconic 1984 film presented on a vast HD screen.

The Avex Ensemble will perform composer Brad Fiedel’s ground-breaking work live, bringing the film to life in a bold new way. Beginning in Glasgow at the SEC Armadillo on 27 October, the tour will also take in Manchester’s O2 Apollo on 28 October, and Birmingham Symphony Hall on 29 October, before its finale at London’s Eventim Apollo on 2 November.

Widely regarded as director James Cameron’s breakthrough masterpiece, The Terminator sees Arnold Schwarzenegger star as the most uncompromising killing machine ever to threaten the survival of humankind. An indestructible cyborg, a Terminator, is sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), the woman whose unborn son will become humanity’s only hope in a future war against the machines.

The epic sci-fi thriller delivers an arsenal of action and heart-stopping suspense right to the end, and was a US box-office smash hit as well as achieving huge critical acclaim.

Tour Dates 2025:

27 October Glasgow SEC Armadillo

28 October Manchester O2 Apollo

29 October Birmingham Symphony Hall

2 November London Eventim Apollo

