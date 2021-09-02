THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE to be Presented at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, Nick Lane's thrilling adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's dark psychological fantasy, visits Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Dr Henry Jekyll is a good man. Successful within his field and respected by his peers, he's close to a neurological discovery that will change the face of medical science forever. However, his methods are less than ethical and when a close friend and colleague threatens to expose and destroy his work, Jekyll is forced to experiment on himself, whereupon something goes very wrong... or very right. Suddenly Jekyll has a new friend, the brutal Edward Hyde.

This gripping production takes inspiration from Lane's own personal journey. Injured by a car accident at the age of 26 that permanently damaged his neck and back, he imagines Jekyll as a physically weakened man who discovers a cure for his ailments; a cure that also unearths the darkest corners of his psyche.

Lane says: "I wondered, if someone offered me a potion that was guaranteed to make me feel the way I did before the accident, but with the side effect that I'd become ruthless and horrible - would I drink it?

"I'm incredibly excited to be working with Blackeyed Theatre again. To revisit a story that I love and adapt it for four terrific actors, particularly at such a unique time for the industry, is an absolute gift for me! I hope people book their seats and then spend the entire show on the edge of them!"

Combining ensemble storytelling, physical theatre, movement and Lane's razor-sharp script, alongside a new musical score by Tristan Parkes, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde remains true to the spirit and themes of the original novella while offering modern audiences one or two surprises, including a major female character, Eleanor, who drives Jekyll on in the same way Stevenson's wife urged her husband to complete the novel.

The roles of Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde will be played by Blake Kubena (Vikings, History Channel; Othello, Alabama Shakespeare Festival; All's Well that Ends Well, Minack Theatre). Joining Blake and reprising their roles from Blackeyed Theatre's 2017 production are Zach Lee (Bouncers, Glass Menagerie, Hull Truck; The Derby McQueen Affair, York Theatre Royal; Treasure Island, Harrogate Theatre), Paige Round (Hurling Rubble at the Moon, Park Theatre; Nobody, Hanyong Theatre/National Theatre Company of Korea) and Ashley Sean-Cook (Frankenstein, Blackeyed Theatre; The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Children's Touring Partnership; Might Never Happen, King's Head).

The show is adapted and directed by Nick Lane, who was Associate Director and Literary Manager at Hull Truck from 2006 to 2014, with original music composed by Tristan Parkes. Completing the artistic team are Enric Ortuño (Movement and Intimacy Director), Victoria Spearing (Set Design), Naomi Gibbs (Costume Design) and Claire Childs (Lighting Design).

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde can be seen in the Round at the SJT at 1.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 30 September; 7.30pm on Friday 1 October; 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday 2 October. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.