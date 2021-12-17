THE STAMPING GROUND, a New Musical Featuring the Music of RUNRIG, Comes to Eden Court Inverness

A new partnership between Eden Court Highlands and Raw Material sees a brand new musical launch at Eden Court in the Highland Capital, Inverness, this summer 2022.

'The Stamping Ground' is written by Morna Young (concept by Alan B McLeod) and features the much-loved songs of Runrig, with musical direction + arrangements by John Kielty, directed by Luke Kernaghan and with design from Kenneth MacLeod. This brand new production will premiere at Eden Court in July 2022 then tour nationally in 2023, supported by Creative Scotland.

THE STAMPING GROUND is a new musical, featuring the songs of Runrig, about love, life and the land. Set in a rural Scottish community, this is the story of Euan and Annie who have newly returned home but find themselves lost in a place now filled with more tourists than residents. The heart of their community, the local pub, is for sale and tensions are rising about the future of this place they call home. It's the hottest summer in years and as the temperature rises, tensions flare within their family. Their teenage daughter is growing up too fast and an old flame comes back into Euan's mother's life. As relationships ignite and smoulder, the heartbeat of the land keeps beating as the villagers try to band together against the odds

Susannah Armitage, Eden Court Senior Producer, said:

"The Stamping Ground is a story of home and community. It is a story routed in contemporary Highland experience and is underpinned by Runrig's beautiful, evocative and well-loved songs which provide the rhythmic and lyrical backbone to the musical. It is fitting that we are creating this production in the Highlands and that this ambitious, exciting and warm-hearted new musical marks Eden Court's renewed commitment to creating more producing opportunities for Highland artists and Highland audiences. We are delighted to be working with Raw Material Arts to bring The Stamping Ground to audiences in Inverness next summer."

Margaret-Anne O'Donnell and Gillian Garrity, Raw Material, said:

"We are thrilled to be working in a co-producing partnership with Eden Court on this new large-scale musical, The Stamping Ground, featuring the songs of seminal Scottish band Runrig. It is a privilege to work with the rich creative legacy of writers Calum MacDonald and Rory MacDonald and to empower some of our best theatre artists to create work at scale with a story and musical production that we are sure will delight and entertain audiences across Scotland.

As independent producers we are acutely aware of the need for high quality Scottish productions that can perform on some of our largest stages and reach audiences that love live theatre. The past few years have been challenging across all parts of our sector and we look forward to heralding the return of our creative artists to venues and stages and sharing this new play with theatre and musical audiences."

The Stamping Ground is at Eden Court Inverness 18 - 30th July 2022. Tickets go on sale Midday Friday 17/12/21 at www.eden-court.co.uk.